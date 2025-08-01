Zen Garden Aromas Launches Asian-Inspired Hand Soaps in the U.S. Market

Zen Garden Aromas Brings Unique Asian-Inspired Hand Soaps to the U.S. Market

Zen Garden Aromas is excited to launch a collection of handcrafted foaming hand soaps infused with Asian-inspired scents. Founded by Taiwanese-American couple Melody Chung and Dennis Shyu, the brand draws inspiration from the rich traditions and aromatic profiles of countries across Asia, such as Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. Zen Garden Aromas aims to bring culturally rich and unique fragrances to the American market, providing a sensory experience unlike any other.

A Journey Through Scent and Culture

Zen Garden Aromas celebrates the beauty of Asian cultures through an array of thoughtfully crafted scents. The company currently offers four different product lines: floral, fruity, boba/tea, and even a masculine line, with over 20 different fragrances available. Some of their topsellers include: Peony Lychee, Jasmine Flower, Boba Milk Tea, White Peach Tea, Fijian Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, and Japanese Hinoki. Each fragrance is meticulously crafted to evoke the essence of the region it represents, providing customers with an opportunity to experience traditional aromas not often found in the U.S. market. With their diverse range of fragrances, Zen Garden Aromas offers something for everyone.

A Business Built on Family and Heritage

Zen Garden Aromas was founded out of Melody’s desire to merge cultural heritage with everyday self-care. As a healthcare provider and busy mother, frequent handwashing at work made her realize how small rituals could become moments of mindfulness during a chaotic day.

“I saw firsthand how stress and anxiety affected people’s well-being,” Melody shared. “I wanted to create something simple yet impactful—something that brought calm and connection on a daily basis.”

She envisioned a line of products that would blend the calming power of scent with the richness of Asian culture—creating little moments of “Zen” in people’s daily routines. Her husband Dennis, with a diverse background in culinary arts, photography, and business, quickly recognized the potential and spearheaded a market survey. The enthusiastic response validated their idea and helped guide product development. Together, they officially launched Zen Garden Aromas in April 2025 with a mission to celebrate Asian-American heritage and share the beauty of these fragrances with the world.

“While ‘Asian’ is by no means a singular identity—encompassing countless languages, traditions, and histories—Zen Garden Aromas aims to unite communities, bridge generations, and create meaningful sensory and cultural experiences that transcend cultural barriers,” Melody shared. “Our products are designed to truly be enjoyed by everyone regardless of background. We’re thrilled that our products resonate with customers of all ages, genders, and races/ethnicities.”

Quality Ingredients for a Thoughtful Product

Zen Garden Aromas is committed to providing customers with products that are both high-quality and thoughtful in their formulation. The brand’s foaming hand soaps are moisturizing, phthalate-free, paraben-free, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free. Each product is made with care and in small batches to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all users. By focusing on both product quality and cultural authenticity, Zen Garden Aromas strives to offer not just a soap but an experience that enhances daily life.

Beyond a Soap—A Gift of Culture

Zen Garden Aromas offers more than just everyday essentials—it provides thoughtful, beautifully crafted gifts for any occasion. From housewarming parties and holidays to baby showers, weddings, and corporate events, the brand’s handcrafted soaps are a memorable and practical choice. To accommodate a range of needs, Zen Garden Aromas also offers bulk and wholesale options for businesses and retail partners. Products come in full-sized 8 oz bottles as well as curated gift sets featuring five 2 oz mini bottles, perfect for sampling multiple scents or sharing with others.

About Zen Garden Aromas

Zen Garden Aromas is a woman-owned, AAPI-owned small business based in Rockville, MD. Zen Garden Aromas offers a diverse selection of Asian-inspired scents, designed to provide customers with a unique sensory experience. With a focus on quality and authenticity, Zen Garden Aromas is committed to creating products that bring beauty and cultural connection to everyday life. Their product catalog can be viewed at their website www.zengardenaromas.com .

Media Contact

Melody Chung

Founder, Zen Garden Aromas

Email: support@zengardenaromas.com

Website: www.zengardenaromas.com

Instagram: @zengardenaromas