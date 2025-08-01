One of the biggest challenges facing home service contractors across multiple industries is acquiring and closing jobs. Intellimark LLC, and its asphalt division, Paving to Profit , offer another path to steady work, implementing systems across any home service for undeniable results. The company’s proven lead generation platform helps companies find qualified clients and schedule new jobs with a unique approach that spans everything from ad campaigns to upselling after project completion.

“In an industry plagued by shared leads and high fees from platforms like HomeAdvisor and Angi’s List, we’ve invested over $60,000 daily to create a full-funnel system that delivers exclusive, qualified prospects right to contractors’ doors,” said Intellimark LLC Co-Founders Zachary Franz and Ranier Lopez. “Our clients aren’t just getting more jobs — they’re building sustainable growth with 25-40% higher close rates.”

Until recently, contractors had few options for finding and booking clients for home service jobs . They were forced to sacrifice hard-earned revenue for exorbitant fees to platforms like HomeAdvisor, Thumbtack, and Angi’s List, only to find out the leads were subpar and didn’t convert to paying jobs. Intellimark LLC offers an affordable, effective alternative that delivers results and continues support long after the project is completed.

“Switching from HomeAdvisor was a game-changer; their leads were often shared and unqualified, wasting our time,” said John D., Intellimark LLC client and owner of a mid-size asphalt contracting firm. “Intellimark LLC’s call center qualification and sales training turned that around — we closed 35% more asphalt jobs in the first quarter alone, all from targeted ads backed by serious investment.”

By becoming the go-to authority in their region, home service companies can experience sustained growth and a steady schedule. Intellimark LLC helps customers build exposure that puts them in the same space as commercial property managers and buyers while building relationships that turn into repeat business and referrals.

“As a concrete contractor tired of paying per lead on Angi’s List with no guarantees, Intellimark LLC’s end-to-end approach, from estimate dispatching to post-sale upsells, felt like a breath of fresh air,” Hardscape business operator Sarah L. said. “Their $60k daily spend in our niche means real results. We scaled from 50 to 120 jobs monthly without the usual headaches.

Most marketing companies obscure the behind-the-scenes processes, often hiding unfavorable results with shady reporting. Intellimark LLC went the other way, offering complete transparency into every dollar spent and every lead generated. The expanded visibility allows clients to understand the marketing costs, make informed decisions, and scale confidently.

“If a marketing company can’t tell you exactly how much it costs to acquire work with you, they’re not a marketing company. They’re just spending your money and hoping for the best,” Franz and Ranier said.

Intellimark LLC offers high ROI lead generation for contractors with exclusive leads. Full-funnel contractor acquisition without competition is the ideal setup for scalable, sustained growth. Skip the internet search for “how to get more jobs without Angi’s List” and go straight for the professionals at Intellimark LLC. Overcome the common hurdles holding contractors back, such as unqualified leads and low conversion rates, by replacing what doesn’t work with data-driven methods that enable efficient scaling and turn ad spend into measurable revenue growth.

“Intellimark LLC stands out in the lead gen space by focusing on ROI-driven strategies that outperform generic platforms,” Intellimark LLC Co-founder Ranier Lopez said. “With the massive daily ad investment and comprehensive support, contractors get a playbook that’s tailored, efficient, and far more effective than competing with others for the same leads. At Intellimark, we make life easier for construction companies by keeping their crews busy with consistent, high-quality leads and done-for-you marketing that actually works.”

Hear from Intellimark LLC customers who are thrilled with the results they experienced in their own words as they look back on one year working with the lead generation platform. Intellimark LLC is the go-to tool for companies that want to establish themselves as the top home service authority in their market.

