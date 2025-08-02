Innov Enterprise Launches Revamped Website Showcasing Custom Apparel, PPE, and Corporate Gifts Solutions

Innov Enterprise Pte Ltd is excited to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website https://www.innoventerprise.com/ , going live on 2nd August 2025, in conjunction with Singapore’s SG60 National Day celebrations. The launch marks a pivotal expansion of the company’s digital presence, showcasing three core product categories: Custom Apparel, Custom Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and Custom Gifts & Premiums.

In celebration of SG60 and the new website, Innov Enterprise is also rolling out a special limited-time promotion on one of its most popular products: custom-printed Dri-Fit T-shirts.

SG60 National Day Promotion

Duration: Now through 31 August 2025

Offer: Custom Dri-Fit T-Shirt with Printing

Printing Details:

1C Silkscreen print on the front (within 10cm width)

(within 10cm width) 1C Silkscreen print on the back (within A4 size)

(within A4 size) Minimum Order: 25 pieces

25 pieces Promotional Price: $199



LOW MOQ + LOW PRICE = GREAT OFFER!

Customers can take advantage of this SG60-exclusive offer to commemorate National Day while outfitting teams, communities, and event participants with professionally branded custom apparel.

Website Enhancements That Deliver Value

The newly upgraded website features an intuitive, mobile-responsive interface designed to streamline how businesses explore and order customized merchandise. It enables users to navigate effortlessly through extensive catalogs across all service categories:

Custom Apparel

At the core of Innov Enterprise’s offerings is a versatile range of Custom Apparel solutions designed to help businesses strengthen their brand identity and present a cohesive, professional image. The new website features an expanded catalog that includes:

T-shirts , polo shirts , long-sleeved tops, hoodies, and jackets

Options in Dri-Fit, cotton, microfibre , and blended fabrics

, and Corporate uniforms for events, frontliners, or field staff

for events, frontliners, or field staff Customization via silkscreen printing, embroidery, heat transfer, and DTG

Whether it’s for company events, team uniforms, retail branding, or promotional campaigns, clients can now easily browse, configure, and request quotes directly through the website. Each product page offers clear sizing, fabric specs, and visual previews, streamlining the ordering process from concept to delivery.

Custom PPE

As safety continues to be a top priority across logistics, engineering, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, Innov Enterprise’s Custom PPE range delivers both protection and brand visibility. The PPE collection includes:

High-visibility safety vests in standard and premium styles

in standard and premium styles Reflective windbreakers and lightweight outerwear suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

suitable for both indoor and outdoor use Custom-printed safety helmets and arm sleeves (available on request)

Clients can customize PPE with company logos or departmental identifiers using long-lasting silkscreen or heat-transfer methods. The products are compliant with industry norms, ensuring durability and wearability while maintaining a consistent brand presence across operations.

Custom Gifts & Premiums

Innov Enterprise’s Custom Gifts & Premiums category caters to corporate marketing, employee recognition, and client appreciation initiatives. The curated selection combines utility with creativity, featuring:

Eco-friendly products such as canvas tote bags, jute pouches, and bamboo sets

such as canvas tote bags, jute pouches, and bamboo sets Everyday essentials like water bottles, umbrellas, notebooks, lanyards, and power banks

like water bottles, umbrellas, notebooks, lanyards, and power banks Premium items for executive gifting including tech gadgets, leather accessories, and wine sets

Each product can be custom-branded to reflect the company’s values, event themes, or seasonal campaigns. Whether for trade shows, onboarding kits, festive celebrations, or milestone gifts, Innov’s customizable gift solutions enhance engagement and reinforce brand loyalty.

Designed for Engagement and Efficiency

Additional website features include:

Faster quotation system for rapid order processing

for rapid order processing 247 Chat support for real-time assistance

for real-time assistance Showcase gallery highlighting past projects and client partnerships

highlighting past projects and client partnerships SEO optimization to increase discoverability across search platforms

Why It Matters

This dual initiative — the launch of an enhanced online platform and the SG60 promotion — reflects Innov Enterprise’s commitment to supporting local businesses and celebrating Singapore’s milestones with value-driven customization services.

For organizations seeking reliable, creative, and affordable branding solutions, the new platform at https://www.innoventerprise.com will serve as a key resource, delivering efficiency, variety, and exceptional value.