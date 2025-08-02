Innov Enterprise Launches Revamped Website Showcasing Custom Apparel, PPE, and Corporate Gifts Solutions

Innov Enterprise Pte Ltd is excited to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website https://www.innoventerprise.com/ , going live on 2nd August 2025, in conjunction with Singapore’s SG60 National Day celebrations. The launch marks a pivotal expansion of the company’s digital presence, showcasing three core product categories: Custom Apparel, Custom Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and Custom Gifts & Premiums.
In celebration of SG60 and the new website, Innov Enterprise is also rolling out a special limited-time promotion on one of its most popular products: custom-printed Dri-Fit T-shirts.
SG60 National Day Promotion
Duration: Now through 31 August 2025
Offer: Custom Dri-Fit T-Shirt with Printing
Printing Details:
- 1C Silkscreen print on the front (within 10cm width)
- 1C Silkscreen print on the back (within A4 size)
- Minimum Order: 25 pieces
- Promotional Price: $199
LOW MOQ + LOW PRICE = GREAT OFFER!
Customers can take advantage of this SG60-exclusive offer to commemorate National Day while outfitting teams, communities, and event participants with professionally branded custom apparel.
Website Enhancements That Deliver Value
The newly upgraded website features an intuitive, mobile-responsive interface designed to streamline how businesses explore and order customized merchandise. It enables users to navigate effortlessly through extensive catalogs across all service categories:
At the core of Innov Enterprise’s offerings is a versatile range of Custom Apparel solutions designed to help businesses strengthen their brand identity and present a cohesive, professional image. The new website features an expanded catalog that includes:
- T-shirts, polo shirts, long-sleeved tops, hoodies, and jackets
- Options in Dri-Fit, cotton, microfibre, and blended fabrics
- Corporate uniforms for events, frontliners, or field staff
- Customization via silkscreen printing, embroidery, heat transfer, and DTG
Whether it’s for company events, team uniforms, retail branding, or promotional campaigns, clients can now easily browse, configure, and request quotes directly through the website. Each product page offers clear sizing, fabric specs, and visual previews, streamlining the ordering process from concept to delivery.
As safety continues to be a top priority across logistics, engineering, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, Innov Enterprise’s Custom PPE range delivers both protection and brand visibility. The PPE collection includes:
- High-visibility safety vests in standard and premium styles
- Reflective windbreakers and lightweight outerwear suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
- Custom-printed safety helmets and arm sleeves (available on request)
Clients can customize PPE with company logos or departmental identifiers using long-lasting silkscreen or heat-transfer methods. The products are compliant with industry norms, ensuring durability and wearability while maintaining a consistent brand presence across operations.
Innov Enterprise’s Custom Gifts & Premiums category caters to corporate marketing, employee recognition, and client appreciation initiatives. The curated selection combines utility with creativity, featuring:
- Eco-friendly products such as canvas tote bags, jute pouches, and bamboo sets
- Everyday essentials like water bottles, umbrellas, notebooks, lanyards, and power banks
- Premium items for executive gifting including tech gadgets, leather accessories, and wine sets
Each product can be custom-branded to reflect the company’s values, event themes, or seasonal campaigns. Whether for trade shows, onboarding kits, festive celebrations, or milestone gifts, Innov’s customizable gift solutions enhance engagement and reinforce brand loyalty.
Designed for Engagement and Efficiency
Additional website features include:
- Faster quotation system for rapid order processing
- 247 Chat support for real-time assistance
- Showcase gallery highlighting past projects and client partnerships
- SEO optimization to increase discoverability across search platforms
Why It Matters
This dual initiative — the launch of an enhanced online platform and the SG60 promotion — reflects Innov Enterprise’s commitment to supporting local businesses and celebrating Singapore’s milestones with value-driven customization services.
For organizations seeking reliable, creative, and affordable branding solutions, the new platform at https://www.innoventerprise.com will serve as a key resource, delivering efficiency, variety, and exceptional value.