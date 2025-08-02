Los Angeles Cleaning Services Officially Launches to Serve Homes and Businesses Across LA

Los Angeles Cleaning Services, a new professional cleaning company based in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce its official launch, providing high-quality residential and commercial cleaning services to clients throughout the city. Known for delivering consistent, reliable service across neighborhoods such as Santa Monica, Glendale, Culver City, and Beverly Hills, the company is quickly earning the trust of homeowners, renters, and business owners alike.

Offering more than just basic house cleaning, Los Angeles Cleaning Services provides a full suite of solutions, including deep cleaning, commercial cleaning, house cleaning, apartment cleaning, maid services, move-in/move-out cleaning, post-construction cleaning, and recurring cleaning . Using eco-friendly products and professional-grade equipment, the company ensures every job is done with attention to detail and client satisfaction in mind, whether refreshing a modern loft in West Hollywood or deep cleaning a family home in Sherman Oaks.

“We’re not here to rush through jobs, we’re here to take care of people’s homes and businesses with the same level of care we’d give our own,” said Matthew Griego, owner of Los Angeles Cleaning Services. “Starting this business is personal for me. Every happy customer and 5-star review tells us we’re making a real impact.”

Clients across Los Angeles echo that commitment to quality and professionalism:

“Our apartment was spotless after their deep clean, and their team was so polite and detail-oriented,” said Bella T., a customer from Silver Lake. “They showed up on time, stayed until the job was done right, and left our place looking better than we’ve seen it in months.”

With demand rising in neighborhoods like Studio City, Burbank, and Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles Cleaning Services continues to grow while staying committed to transparent pricing, flexible scheduling, and superior service. Whether it’s a one-time clean before a special event or a weekly visit for ongoing maintenance, the company stands out for its reliability, quality artistry, and personal approach to every job.

About Los Angeles Cleaning Services

Contact Information

Matthew Griego

Los Angeles Cleaning Services

Phone: +1 (310) 704-9359

Email: losangelescleaningservices6@gmail.com

Website: https://losangelescleaningservices.com/

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/losangelescleaningservices/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LosAngelesCleaningServices

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/losangelescleaningservices/

Twitter: https://x.com/LACleanServices

