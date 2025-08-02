SpaceX Hit with Two New Lawsuits Alleging Retaliation Over Safety Concerns

Robert Markert, a longtime supervisor at SpaceX, claims he warned leadership that part of the rocket fairing recovery process posed serious safety risks that could cause injury or death. According to a recently filed lawsuit, his concerns were ignored because the company preferred the “more economical solution.” A few months later, Markert was terminated.

Parallel Lawsuits Highlight Allegations of Safety and Labor Issues

Markert is one of two former SpaceX employees who have filed separate wrongful termination lawsuits. Both complaints, recently moved to federal court, allege that the company prioritized speed and cost-cutting over safety and employee well-being.

These legal challenges arise as SpaceX intensifies efforts to prepare its Starship ultra-heavy rocket for missions with NASA, commercial clients, and to deploy its Starlink satellite internet service. The company also operates the Falcon 9, the most frequently launched rocket in history, with 87 launches so far this year.

Markert spent 13 years at SpaceX before his April termination. He alleges that technicians were pressured to work 15 to 20 consecutive days. When he raised concerns, supervisors emphasized that “the schedule comes first.” This demanding environment allegedly led to injuries technicians feared reporting. Markert also claims his suggestions for increased training and certifications were dismissed due to cost and time concerns.

The second lawsuit, filed by SpaceX plumber David Lavalle, alleges he was fired after the company failed to accommodate multiple work-related injuries, including a fractured foot and severe neck and back pain. Lavalle, who joined SpaceX in 2014, requested medical leave for gout-induced knee pain nine days before being terminated. He claims his firing was part of a pattern targeting older employees, facilitated by a new senior manager hired last year.

High Injury Rates at SpaceX Facilities

Recent data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reveals that SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas recorded an injury rate of 4.27 per 100 workers last year—nearly triple the aerospace manufacturing average of 1.6. Markert is believed to have worked with ship technicians, a group tied to the west coast rocket fairing recovery operations, which have an even higher injury rate of 7.6 per 100 workers.

Both lawsuits were initially filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court but were moved to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Representatives for Markert and Lavalle have declined to comment, and SpaceX has not responded to requests for statements.

What The Author Thinks The allegations against SpaceX highlight a troubling pattern where innovation and aggressive timelines are seemingly prioritized at the expense of employee safety and well-being. Companies pushing the boundaries of technology cannot ignore the human cost of rapid development. Sustainable success depends on integrating rigorous safety standards alongside ambitious goals.

Featured image credit: SpaceX via Pexels

