Court Counseling Institute Announces Expansion of Court-Mandated Mental Health Programs to 21 Languages

Transforming Access to Court-Mandated Mental Health Care

Court Counseling Institute (CCI) is addressing a critical gap in the mental health care system by offering court-mandated counseling and psychoeducation programs that are fully online, multilingual, and accessible. Founded to break down systemic barriers, CCI’s mission is clear: no one should be denied mental health support due to language, location, or financial barriers.

Established to offer affordable, flexible, and culturally relevant mental health services, CCI provides over 25 evidence-based programs including anger management, domestic violence intervention, substance use counseling, and trauma education. The programs are designed to meet the unique needs of individuals involved in family, criminal, or immigration courts across Canada and the U.S.

“Our vision is simple,” says a CCI spokesperson. “We’re not just checking a box, we’re changing the system. Everyone deserves access to ethical, court-compliant care, no matter their language or location.”

A Unique Approach to Court-Ordered Mental Health Care

Unlike many other counseling providers, CCI collaborates directly with the justice system to ensure that their services meet legal requirements while making a genuine therapeutic impact. Their fully online platform ensures that clients can access support anytime and anywhere, breaking down barriers related to time, location, and financial constraints.

The programs are available in 21 languages, with CCI committed to expanding to 31 languages by 2026. This ensures that underserved populations, including immigrant communities, ESL clients, and those in remote areas, are able to navigate the court-mandated counseling process with dignity and cultural understanding.

“We treat every client with dignity and respect,” the spokesperson continues. “That’s non-negotiable. Most people don’t realize how many clients are expected to complete mandated programs with zero support or cultural understanding. CCI is changing that.”

Making Compliance Part of the Growth Process

What sets CCI apart is its dedication to providing ethical, trauma-informed care. While many court-mandated programs focus solely on legal compliance, CCI takes it a step further, supporting clients in ways that promote personal growth. The institution’s programs are designed not just to meet legal requirements but to create real, lasting change in the lives of individuals.

“By working directly with the justice system, we make sure our programs aren’t just accessible, they’re effective, trauma-informed, and legally recognized,” the spokesperson adds.

Expanding the Reach: A Look Toward the Future

CCI’s expansion plan is ambitious. The company is actively working to broaden the range of languages available and further enhance the accessibility of its programs. This vision includes reaching 31 languages by 2026, ensuring that more communities will be able to participate in these critical services.

“Access to mental health care shouldn’t depend on where you live or what language you speak,” says the spokesperson. “We want to make sure that anyone who is required to participate in court-mandated programs can do so in a way that respects their culture, background, and personal circumstances.”

About Court Counseling Institute (CCI)

Court Counseling Institute (CCI) is a professional provider of court-mandated counseling and psychoeducation services. With a clear mission to make mental health care accessible for all, CCI offers 25 evidence-based programs in 21 languages. The company collaborates with justice systems across Canada and the U.S. to offer culturally responsive, ethical, and online services that support individuals involved in court proceedings.

For more information, visit www.courtcounseling.org .

