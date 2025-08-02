Front Porch Café Announces Franchise Expansion After ‘The Blox’

Local Roots, National Reach: Front Porch Café Steps into the Spotlight

Founded in the heart of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, Front Porch Café began as a small-town coffeehouse dedicated to roasting its own beans, fostering community, and serving thousands of loyal patrons annually. Today, it stands poised for national expansion after Owner Laura Wayland’s participation in The Blox, a popular entrepreneurial competition series created by Wes Bergmann of MTV’s The Challenge.

With four company-owned cafés, including the newest location in Kitty Hawk, and its first franchise opening in Raleigh by the end of the summer, the café brand has transformed from a regional favorite into a growing franchise contender. The shift reflects a deeper vision and the momentum sparked by the reality show appearance.

A Coffeehouse with a Mission and a Movement

Front Porch Café has always held fast to its community-first philosophy. From roasting its beans in-house to sourcing from small, sustainable farms, every decision has echoed a broader mission: delivering quality coffee while uplifting people and place. Over the past two decades, the café evolved into a fixture of the Outer Banks’ cultural and culinary landscape.

When Laura and her husband, Phil Wayland, decided to join The Blox, it wasn’t simply about recognition—it was a strategic move toward expansion. As Laura recalled, “We entered The Blox with one goal in mind: franchise expansion. We knew we had something special, but the show gave us the confidence, clarity, and connections to scale it.”

From OBX to Raleigh: The Franchise Roadmap

Appearing in Season 17 of The Blox, Laura Wayland brought the Front Porch Café ethos to a national audience. The exposure catalyzed real growth, beginning with internal development. Their fourth company-owned location opened in Kitty Hawk, and a franchise is now under construction in Raleigh, NC.

This move signifies more than a new market – it’s a strategic foothold in the Southeast’s expanding coffee scene. The brand has also begun integrating services and collaborations with other founders from The Blox, leveraging a new ecosystem of business support.

According to Wayland, “We’re not just growing locations. We’re growing relationships, opportunities, and a movement. We’re bringing the vibes of the beach and our really great coffee to new cities. Virginia is next, and we’re just getting started.”

Reality TV and Real Entrepreneurship

The Blox isn’t a traditional reality show. Created by Bergmann, it challenges entrepreneurs to sharpen their pitches, adapt under pressure, and redefine their leadership, on and off camera. For Laura Wayland, the experience was as transformative personally as it was professionally.

“The biggest breakthrough wasn’t just business, it was personal,” she said. “I realized my story mattered. I stopped hiding the hard parts, like maxed-out credit cards and building the business while raising kids with no childcare. That’s the heart of entrepreneurship. The Blox helped me own that. It gave me the courage to show up as the owner and leader I already was, but now I speak it out loud.”

The series offered a national platform, but it also sparked lasting connections. Today, many former Blox contestants have become vendors, advisors, or supporters of Front Porch Café—helping fuel its ongoing growth.

Building Legacy on the Shores of the Outer Banks

Founded in 1999, Front Porch Café was the Outer Banks’ first small-batch coffee roaster. With a clear passion for ethical sourcing and sustainable practices, the café became known for quality coffee, environmentally friendly operations, and a laid-back, beach-town vibe that attracts both locals and visitors.

Their coffee can now be found in local restaurants, beach shops, and even Food Lion grocery stores along the coast. But the brand’s essence has never been confined to a single town, it’s always been about a shared space, a “front porch” for everyone.

As Front Porch Café expands through franchising, that ethos remains its cornerstone. “When you visit Front Porch you will feel like family,” the brand promises. The goal is to replicate that sentiment in every new location, from Virginia to future destinations nationwide.

Camera Time and Community Vibes

Front Porch Café’s appearance in The Blox included early episodes and culminated in several high-impact final-stage scenes. For Wayland, the experience brought both intensity and insight.

“I’ve been watching Wes on TV for 25 years. Getting to join him and this cast on the other side of the screen was surreal,” she said. “It was tough, intense, emotional, but it changed everything.”

As The Blox continues airing on Facebook Watch and the official Blox app, new fans are discovering the story behind Front Porch Café, and the journey is just beginning.

About Front Porch Café

Founded in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Front Porch Café is a specialty coffee brand built on authentic community connection, outstanding service, and bold coastal flavor. With four company-owned cafés and the first franchise opening in Raleigh, NC, the brand is expanding across the Southeast and beyond. Front Porch Café’s vision is simple: connect people over coffee and create spaces that feel like home, wherever they pop up.

Learn more or inquire about franchising at frontporchcafe.com .

About The Blox

The Blox is a high-intensity reality series created by serial entrepreneur Wes Bergmann. Designed for founders ready to grow, pitch, and be challenged, The Blox has become a platform where startups sharpen their strategies and form lifelong business networks. With past seasons available on Prime Video and new episodes airing weekly on Facebook Watch and the official Blox app, the series continues to spotlight the next generation of entrepreneurs. Watch the first episode of Season 17 here .

