Formulation Factory Announces Launch of Self Obsessed Testosterone Booster

A Personal Mission to Help Men Reclaim Their Vitality

Formulation Factory is proud to announce the release of Self Obsessed, a new testosterone-boosting supplement aimed at helping men restore their energy, confidence, and drive. This flagship product is the culmination of founder Kyle Armour’s own struggle with low testosterone following a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Born from his personal journey of trauma, recovery, and resilience, Self Obsessed is more than just a product—it’s a mission to improve men’s health and well-being.

At the age of 17, Kyle endured a life-altering ATV accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury, which left him struggling with severe fatigue, brain fog, and a significant drop in testosterone. His journey to recovery was marked by doctors offering only temporary solutions, which left him frustrated and determined to find a real, long-term fix. “I was handed band-aid solutions, and I refused to accept that this was the best I could expect,” says Kyle. “That’s when I decided to take matters into my own hands and figure out what actually worked.”

The Journey into Natural Health and Innovation

While his peers were pursuing conventional paths like college, Kyle focused on healing his body and mind. This led him to explore nutrition, herbal medicine, and various nutraceuticals. Over years of testing, he discovered a combination of ingredients that not only restored his vitality but also allowed him to regain the mental clarity and physical energy he had lost.

This journey led to the development of Self Obsessed, a supplement built on personal experience and backed by scientific research. Unlike many products in the market, which often rely on trendy ingredients, Self Obsessed is rooted in practical knowledge and real-world application. “Self Obsessed was created because the system failed me,” Kyle explains. “No one had a real solution. So, I had to build one.”

A Solution to the Growing Testosterone Crisis

The testosterone crisis among men is increasingly recognized, with many facing symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, reduced libido, and loss of confidence due to factors like chronic stress, poor sleep, environmental toxins, and sedentary lifestyles. Kyle’s personal battle with low testosterone reflected this widespread issue, and Self Obsessed was developed as a solution.

This supplement combines scientifically-backed ingredients such as Shilajit, Tongkat Ali, Fadogia Agrestis, and Ashwagandha—natural substances known to support healthy testosterone levels, reduce stress, and enhance energy. Unlike quick-fix solutions, Self Obsessed offers a balanced formula designed to provide long-term, sustainable results.

Real Results for Real Men

Since its release, Self Obsessed has transformed the lives of thousands of men, from athletes to everyday individuals. Users report significant improvements in energy, focus, sleep quality, and overall well-being. Many share personal stories about how the supplement has restored their vitality and helped them regain their confidence and drive.

“It’s a game changer,” says one customer. “I have more energy, my workouts are better, and I feel like myself again.” Another review shares, “As an entrepreneur, I’ve been juggling a lot. Self Obsessed gave me the focus and drive I needed to take my productivity to the next level.”

Formulation Factory’s Commitment to Quality and Transparency

At Formulation Factory, the commitment to quality and transparency is paramount. Every supplement is manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure quality and safety. “Our commitment is to offer supplements that are safe, effective, and backed by science,” says Kyle. “If it’s not good enough for me to take every day, we don’t sell it. We’re about quality, not shortcuts.”

In addition to the commitment to high-quality ingredients, Formulation Factory takes pride in its radical transparency. Every label clearly lists the ingredients and dosages, ensuring customers know exactly what they are putting in their bodies. The company’s human-centered approach to product development ensures that each supplement addresses real-world problems, providing real results.

Award: Best Science-Backed Supplement Line in the US of 2025

Formulation Factory’s dedication to scientifically-driven product development has earned it the prestigious award of Best Science-Backed Supplement Line in the US of 2025 from Best of Best Review. This honor highlights the company’s unwavering focus on quality, transparency, and the use of clinically proven ingredients.

The award recognizes Formulation Factory’s unique approach—creating supplements based on both scientific evidence and real-world experience. With the launch of Self Obsessed, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering men effective solutions for optimizing their health.

As Kyle Armour reflects on the achievement: “Being recognized as the Best Science-Backed Supplement Line in the US is a testament to our team’s commitment to quality and our passion for helping men take control of their health. We’re not just creating products; we’re changing lives.”

About Formulation Factory

Formulation Factory was founded in 2023 by Kyle Armour, driven by a personal quest to overcome the challenges of low testosterone following a traumatic brain injury. Since then, the company has helped over 100,000 individuals regain their energy, confidence, and vitality. Through a focus on science-backed supplements and a human-centered approach to product development, Formulation Factory offers effective solutions for men who want to optimize their physical and mental well-being. The company is committed to transparency, quality, and continuous innovation in the health and wellness space.

Media Contact:

Kyle Armour

Founder & CEO, Formulation Factory

Email: support@formulationfactory.com

Website: Formulation Factory

Amazon Store

Instagram

Facebook