Lowe Law Group Integrates Top Non-Legal Experts Into Client Service Model in Bid to Redefine How Personal Injury Cases Are Handled

The Lowe Law group has showcased its unique approach to personal injury cases, explaining how its integration of non-legal experts directly into the client service model undoubtedly brings more value, clarity, and results for all clients.

The team has assigned an in-house medical doctor, Dr. Andrew Georgi , to lead a team that evaluates every client’s injuries in detail. This ensures complete documentation of all the long-term physical, emotional, and financial impacts.

Dr. Georgi translates complex medical data into clear, compelling evidence to give the firm’s cases and clients the best chance at maximum compensation.

Andrew is one of the only full-time practitioners of litigation injury medicine in the country. The firm points out on its official website that the doctor has been instrumental in winning bigger settlements and verdicts for clients.

Dr. Gorgi stepped into his role at the Lowe Law Group in 2021 after the team noticed how many attorneys were attempting to build their cases around complex injuries they didn’t fully grasp.

As the company’s Medical Director, Andrew helps the legal team, forensic experts, and healthcare partners to assess the client’s injuries and shape the case strategy. That way, every client is properly evaluated and treated so the compensation truly covers all the long-term medical needs.

The Lowe Law Group has also partnered with leading forensic experts and reconstruction specialists. The job of this team is to meticulously reconstruct how an injury or accident occurred.

Through a scientific approach, the team generates compelling, visual proof of what happened and precisely who is responsible, which helps insurance companies and juries make fully informed decisions.

The Lowe Law group was founded by Peter Lowe in 2012 with the goal of creating a viable alternative to less competent lawyers and predatory settlement mills.

Through the official website, the team explained how it noticed back in the day how many lawyers were trying to build injury cases without expertise in medicine or the science of auto collisions.

“That didn’t make sense to us,” the firm wrote. “So, we built a network of healthcare partners, hired a full-time doctor, and brought on experts to reconstruct and analyze accidents.”

In its guide to the personal injury lawsuit timeline , the experts at the Lowe Law Group pointed out that a personal injury lawsuit can feel like a marathon, roughly between a year and a half and two years to resolve on average.

