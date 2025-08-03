Cancun and Riviera Maya’s Most Awarded Park, Extreme Adventuring Cancun, Nominated in Three Categories at the 2025 World Travel Awards

Extreme Adventuring Cancun , a leading adventure tourist attraction, is once again in the spotlight as it competes for three top awards at the 2025 World Travel Awards.

Recognized as the ‘Oscars of the Travel Industry,’ the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. This year, Extreme Adventuring Cancun is nominated in the Mexico & Central America’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2025, Mexico’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2025, and Mexico’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2025 categories.

With voting open until August 3, 2025, Extreme Adventuring Cancun calls on travelers, fans, and partners for support. Extreme Adventuring Cancun’s spokesperson shared that winning any one of these awards will be a major distinction, but securing all three will be historic and will further validate the park’s status as the most awarded adventure destination in Cancun and Riviera Maya . “We are incredibly proud to be nominated in three categories at the 2025 World Travel Awards,” said the spokesperson. “This is not just a validation of our position at the top of the region’s eco-adventure industry, it is also a testament to the impressive work our entire team and partners put into pushing the boundaries of adventure tourism.”

Known for its thrilling zipline circuits, rugged ATV tours, cenote swims, and snorkeling adventures deep in the heart of the jungle, the eco-adventure park has captured the attention of global travelers and industry experts. This has earned the park widespread praise for delivering unforgettable experiences with safety, professionalism, and local authenticity. The park has accumulated an impressive list of honors, including TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Award and other top World Travel Awards placements.

But for the team at Extreme Adventuring Cancun, this year’s nominations feel different.

These nominations are even more significant because the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 will be held in Cancun, putting the eco park on home turf as it awaits the big night and potential triple win. Extreme Adventuring Cancun’s spokesperson added that since the World Travel Awards Gala will bring together travel industry leaders from across Latin America, this is a major win for Cancun’s tourism scene and will shine an even brighter spotlight on the region’s vibrant travel economy.

“It is a surreal full-circle moment,” continued the spokesperson. “The fact that we are not only finalists in three categories but that the award ceremony will be hosted right here in Cancun is an incredible feat for us. We are excited to welcome travel leaders and influencers to Cancun.”

Visit the World Travel Awards voting portal to support Extreme Adventuring Cancun before the August 3 deadline.

For more information about Extreme Adventuring Cancun and its commitment to delivering thrilling, eco-friendly adventures to global thrill-seekers, please visit https://extremeadventurecancun.com/ .