Fondation La Colombe Announces 5 Million Tree Plan by 2030

Announcement of Ambitious National Reforestation Plan

Fondation La Colombe has officially announced its goal to plant five million trees across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the year 2030. This large-scale environmental commitment was confirmed by the Foundation’s National President, Mrs. Hamida Chatur Kamerhe, marking a major step forward in addressing climate change and promoting ecological restoration in the region.

The plan, which forms part of the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development, was initially launched on March 8, 2022, in Mbandaka. Since its inauguration, the initiative has laid the groundwork for an expansive, multi-year reforestation campaign, covering a range of strategically selected provinces. These areas were chosen based on their vulnerability to environmental degradation and their potential for sustainable land restoration.

Tree Planting as a Tool for Climate Resilience and Equity

The announcement highlights the Foundation’s integrated vision, which combines ecological restoration with social development. The initiative seeks to combat the adverse effects of deforestation and soil erosion while supporting rural livelihoods and enhancing community resilience. It aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and regional climate policy frameworks.

To date, the Foundation has planted over 350,000 trees across 300 hectares. A further expansion to 500 hectares was achieved in 2024. In 2025, a new milestone will be reached with the establishment of a large-scale nursery in Kasaï Oriental. This nursery is expected to raise 500,000 seedlings, forming a critical supply base for upcoming planting efforts and supporting long-term reforestation sustainability.

The program employs ecologically beneficial species such as acacia, which are known for their resilience and capacity to support soil regeneration. All planting activities are backed by data-driven planning and continuous local monitoring to ensure environmental and social effectiveness.

Focus on High-Impact Provinces

The reforestation program will be implemented across multiple provinces with differing ecological challenges and opportunities. The targeted regions include:

Équateur: A biodiversity hotspot affected by years of deforestation and forest degradation

Kasaï Oriental: High potential for vegetation recovery and community participation

Kongo Central: A coastal province facing severe erosion and urban encroachment

North and South Kivu: Conflict-affected zones requiring ecological restoration and employment generation

Additional areas identified by national assessments for urgent environmental intervention

This national plan responds to long-standing environmental concerns and reflects the Foundation’s systemic approach to territorial and ecosystem restoration.

Supporting Women, Youth, and Rural Communities

Through this newly announced plan, Fondation La Colombe aims to create green job opportunities for women and youth, with particular emphasis on rural areas. The Foundation is also reinforcing environmental education and eco-citizenship through on-the-ground training and climate justice awareness programs.

The initiative operates with a participatory model that empowers local communities to take ownership of reforestation outcomes. Rural women are encouraged to take leadership roles in nursery operations, planting efforts, and land stewardship.

According to the Foundation’s Operations Directorate, the strategy is not only ecological but inherently social. “Every tree planted is an act of resistance against climate change. Our approach is methodical, community-driven, and closely monitored on the ground,” the Directorate stated.

Alignment with Global Climate Objectives

The reforestation effort is in direct alignment with international recommendations issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It represents a practical response to the urgent call for climate action and ecosystem regeneration in the Global South.

By focusing on tree planting as a cornerstone of its climate strategy, Fondation La Colombe strengthens national resilience while contributing to global mitigation goals. The program integrates multiple Sustainable Development Goals, including:

SDG 5: Promoting gender equality through inclusive environmental leadership

SDG 13: Advancing urgent action to combat climate change

SDG 15: Enhancing sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems

Partnerships and Public Involvement Invited

In her announcement, Mrs. Hamida Chatur Kamerhe emphasized the need for collaborative action at every level. She extended an invitation to public institutions, private sector actors, international agencies, and civil society organizations to partner with Fondation La Colombe in the implementation of the reforestation plan.

“Planting a tree is investing in the future. Through this program, we are not just reforesting our lands—we are cultivating hope, resilience, and the foundation of a sustainable tomorrow. Lasting change requires collaboration. That is why Fondation La Colombe welcomes partnerships at all levels, national and international. We invite institutions, businesses, NGOs, and committed citizens to join us. Together, let us make reforestation a true catalyst for transformation in the DRC and for the planet,” said Mrs. Kamerhe.

The Foundation’s announcement is expected to garner broad support among stakeholders committed to biodiversity conservation, carbon reduction, and sustainable livelihoods in Central Africa.

About Fondation La Colombe

Founded in 2004 by Mrs. Hamida Chatur Kamerhe, Fondation La Colombe is an independent humanitarian organization based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable populations through initiatives in education, environmental protection, women’s empowerment, and community development. With a focus on inclusive and sustainable solutions, it builds partnerships at both national and international levels to advance development priorities across the DRC. For more information, visit www.fondation-lacolombe.org .

Media Contact

Nancy Lutonadio

Communications, Fondation La Colombe

Email: contact@fondation-lacolombe.org

Website

Facebook

Instagram