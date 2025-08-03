Wild Child Publishing Swipes Right on Chaos: New Book Chronicles Online Dating Disasters

Navigating Romance in the Age of Swipes, Ghosting, and Digital Disasters

In a world where first impressions are filtered through selfies, bios, and emojis, Canadian author and founder of Wild Child Publishing Ltd., S.E. Linn, plunges into the hilariously chaotic world of modern dating. Her latest book, Adventures of Online Dating: True Stories from the Shallow End of the Dating Pool, delivers laugh-out-loud stories and gut-punch truths from the front lines of love in the digital age. With biting wit and fearless honesty, Linn unpacks the emotional whiplash of dating apps—where catfish prowl, ghosting is a sport, and every match is just one red flag away from a meltdown.

Swiped, Ghosted, and Slightly Traumatized: Adventures from the Shallow End of the Pool

This isn’t your average self-help guide—it’s a self-aware, memoir-style collection of true dating misadventures drawn from S.E. Linn’s own experiences and those of equally brave (and slightly scarred) souls. Readers are invited to laugh, cringe, and relate to the absurdity, vulnerability, and very real chaos of searching for love in the age of apps.

Award-Winning Author Unmasks the Madness of Modern Dating

Fresh off her wins at the International Impact Book Awards—for The Premier Family Travel Guide: Banff National Park & the Canadian Rockies (Travel) and The Marmot in My Culvert (Children’s Education)—Linn returns with a bold new voice: candid, comedic, and delightfully unfiltered.

“Online dating is like rummaging through a thrift store,” Linn jokes. “You hope for a hidden gem, but more often it’s just weird smells and questionable stitching.”

From the “cat-hair covered sex toy guy” to two-timing alcoholic Vikings, she transforms awkward encounters into laugh-out-loud vignettes. Her greatest talent? Making readers feel less alone in the madness—and maybe, just maybe—seen. With whip-smart wit and unapologetic honesty, Linn invites readers to embrace the chaos, cringe at the familiarity, and find humor in the heartbreak.

Swipes, Snafus, and Self-Discovery: Unfiltered Truths About Love in the Age of Apps

Rather than packaging romance with a fairy-tale bow, Adventures of Online Dating leans into the messiness with humor and heart. Linn spotlights the beautifully flawed humanity behind every ghosted message and “left on read” moment.

From the shallow end of the dating pool, she delivers more than laughs. Beneath the satire lies a deeper commentary on self-worth, emotional fatigue, and the paradox of seeking connection in a world designed for convenience.

Whether you’re a seasoned swiper or a dating app skeptic, Linn’s book offers more than comic relief—it’s validation that your wildest dating story is just one of many.

A Voice You’ll Recognize—Because It Sounds Like Yours (But Funnier)

S.E. Linn writes the way your best friend talks after two glasses of wine—blunt, hilarious, and unexpectedly insightful. Her voice is raw, relatable, and refreshingly unfiltered. Drawing from a background in women’s literature, ESL education, travel journalism, and graphic design, Linn brings a distinctive edge to every page.

Having visited over 25 countries and collected more than a few battle scars—from both travel and Tinder—her storytelling has the grit and charm of lived experience. These stories don’t just entertain; they connect. Through chaos and cringe, Linn reminds us that we’re never as alone as we think.

“I’m not a dating coach,” Linn says. “I’m the friend who’ll laugh with you about the guy who brought his mom to dinner—and then help you turn it into a killer story.”

Wild Child Publishing Breaks Boundaries with Bold New Voices

Wild Child Publishing Ltd. is shaking up the shelves again—this time with a genre-bending leap into comedic narrative nonfiction. Known for its award-winning children’s books and immersive travel guides, the indie powerhouse is proving it can do it all—one brutally honest, laugh-out-loud story at a time.

This new release adds sharp humor and raw insight to the company’s growing catalog, all powered by the unique voice of author and founder S.E. Linn. And the momentum isn’t slowing down: upcoming projects include a visual travel photography series, a fresh poetry collection, and more unexpected storytelling from around the world.

With a brand rooted in the belief that real stories—messy, magical, and unfiltered—matter most, Wild Child Publishing continues to grow its reputation as a fearless, heart-forward press that doesn’t fit neatly into any one box (and doesn’t want to).

Tagline: Wild Child Publishing — Where truth is untamed and stories don’t behave.

Availability

Adventures of Online Dating: True Stories from the Shallow End of the Dating Pool is available now on Amazon , Goodreads , BookBub , and Booksby in both digital and paperback and audiobook formats.

To explore more from S.E. Linn, including her award-winning children’s books, travel guides, adult coloring books and culinary collections, visit selinnbooks.com .

