WPP Energi International Unveils VDNA Ecosystem Under Robin Sim Hyeokbo’s Leadership

WPP Energi International, led by CEO Robin Sim Hyeokbo, today announced the official launch of VDNA (Verra DNA), a cutting-edge platform designed to combine blockchain technology with carbon credit generation. The ecosystem seeks to streamline and enhance the transparency of carbon credit transactions while supporting large-scale climate resilience projects globally.

This launch is a crucial step in advancing WPP Energi International’s commitment to sustainable development. With increasing pressure to address the challenges posed by climate change, the VDNA platform offers an integrated solution to improve the efficiency and trustworthiness of carbon credit markets.

Revolutionizing Carbon Credit Transparency with Blockchain

The VDNA ecosystem is distinguished by its integration of blockchain technology. Blockchain provides a secure and transparent ledger for carbon credit transactions, ensuring that all exchanges are fully traceable and verifiable. The platform supports real-time transactions, enabling the buying, selling, and retirement of carbon credits in a seamless and efficient manner.

“We built the VDNA platform to create a bridge between the complexity of carbon credit markets and the need for transparency and accountability,” said Robin Sim Hyeokbo, CEO of WPP Energi International. “By combining blockchain with Verra’s rigorous standards, we can assure participants that every carbon credit traded corresponds to a tangible, measurable environmental impact.”

The VDNA platform leverages blockchain’s unique capabilities to provide both businesses and governments with a secure, reliable method for contributing to global emissions-reduction efforts. It ensures that carbon credits are easily accessible and that the environmental projects they fund are trustworthy and effective.

Key Components of the VDNA Ecosystem

The VDNA ecosystem includes several key components designed to maximize transparency and operational efficiency:

Marketplace Platform: This blockchain-powered exchange allows verified carbon credits to be bought, sold, and retired in real time. The platform enables participants to interact directly with climate-positive initiatives, providing a secure and efficient marketplace for carbon credits.

This blockchain-powered exchange allows verified carbon credits to be bought, sold, and retired in real time. The platform enables participants to interact directly with climate-positive initiatives, providing a secure and efficient marketplace for carbon credits. Project Registry: The registry offers a comprehensive database of climate-positive initiatives worldwide, such as reforestation programs and renewable energy projects. Each initiative is verified and audited to meet Verra’s environmental standards, ensuring the integrity of the projects listed on the platform.

The registry offers a comprehensive database of climate-positive initiatives worldwide, such as reforestation programs and renewable energy projects. Each initiative is verified and audited to meet Verra’s environmental standards, ensuring the integrity of the projects listed on the platform. Impact Dashboard: This interactive tool provides stakeholders with real-time insights into the performance of carbon offset projects. The dashboard offers detailed information on the geographic distribution of funded projects, carbon offset performance, and the progress of each initiative.

These features collectively form a robust platform that enhances the transparency and trust of carbon credit transactions, creating a reliable mechanism for stakeholders to track and verify the environmental impact of their investments.

UNFCCC and UN Endorsement of VDNA

The launch of VDNA has received support from prominent global organizations, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other UN agencies. These organizations recognize the potential of VDNA to accelerate progress toward global emissions-reduction goals.

A spokesperson from UNFCCC commented, “We welcome VDNA’s commitment to transparency and integrity in carbon markets. Its innovative use of blockchain technology aligns with our efforts to improve carbon markets and strengthen global climate action.”

This endorsement highlights the critical role VDNA is expected to play in advancing the global fight against climate change. By combining blockchain technology with Verra’s trusted standards, the platform offers a reliable, scalable solution to emissions reduction that is supported by global institutions.

A Call for Global Participation

With VDNA now live, WPP Energi International invites businesses, governments, and civil society organizations to engage with the platform and contribute to achieving net-zero emissions. The platform offers a unique opportunity for organizations to invest in verified climate-positive projects while ensuring that their contributions are tracked, managed, and reported transparently.

“VDNA is more than just a platform for carbon credits; it’s a tool for achieving meaningful climate action,” said Robin Sim Hyeokbo. “By using VDNA, organizations can take an active role in reducing their carbon footprint while supporting large-scale, verifiable climate projects that make a tangible difference.”

The VDNA ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of stakeholders. Whether it is a business looking to offset its emissions or a government seeking to invest in climate resilience, VDNA offers the tools and infrastructure necessary to make informed, impactful contributions to global sustainability efforts.

About WPP Energi International

WPP Energi International is a leader in driving sustainable development through innovative technology solutions. Led by CEO Robin Sim Hyeokbo, the company focuses on advancing the global transition to sustainable energy and addressing the challenges of climate change. Through initiatives like the VDNA ecosystem, WPP Energi International is committed to creating measurable environmental impacts and accelerating the path to net-zero emissions.

Media Contact

Robin Sim Hyeokbo

CEO, WPP Energi International

Email: verra_dna@protonmail.com

Website: https://verradna.com

Forbes: Verra DNA on Forbes

Coinbase: VDNA on Coinbase