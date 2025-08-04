Dryfta Unveils Powerful AI & Accessibility Upgrades

Introduction of New Features to Enhance Conference Management

Dryfta, a Delaware-based software company renowned for its event management solutions, has unveiled a new wave of product enhancements aimed at improving the overall experience for conference organizers and attendees. The new features focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and accessibility improvements to streamline conference workflows, increase event engagement, and elevate user experience.

These latest updates coincide with a surge in enterprise-scale adoption, with Dryfta now powering significant conferences, including Ex Libris Knowledge Days & ELUNA Conference 2025, FAUBAI International Education Conference 2025, and the TAICEP Annual Conference 2025. These organizations, representing prominent academic institutions and global associations, have chosen Dryfta to enhance their upcoming gatherings.

AI-Powered Quality & Plagiarism Checks

A standout feature in this release is the introduction of AI-powered quality and plagiarism checks, which automatically scan abstract and paper submissions for clarity, grammar, and originality. This AI-driven tool provides authors with real-time feedback before finalizing their submissions, ensuring higher-quality content and a smoother review process. This feature is especially beneficial for academic and research-focused events, where clarity and originality are crucial.

“Our AI-powered quality and plagiarism checks help ensure that submitted content meets academic standards while also streamlining the review process,” said Irshad Reyaz, founder of Dryfta. “This tool provides instant feedback to authors, making the submission process faster and more efficient, while also ensuring that the content is of the highest quality.”

The Reminder Suite: A New Way to Manage Deadlines

Another innovative tool introduced by Dryfta is the dedicated Reminder Suite, designed to track schedules and streamline communication between chairs, authors, and reviewers. This new feature enables chairs to send one-click reminders to reviewers and authors without leaving the dashboard. This tool is intended to reduce the administrative burden on organizers and keep the event on track, with timely reminders ensuring that all participants meet their deadlines.

Impersonation Tool for Immediate Issue Resolution

Dryfta has also introduced an Impersonation Tool, which allows authorized staff to “step into” an attendee’s account to resolve any issues instantly. This is particularly valuable for virtual and hybrid events, where immediate resolution of technical or account-related problems is crucial. The tool offers event organizers a seamless way to handle attendee inquiries and ensure a smooth experience, minimizing disruptions and enhancing participant satisfaction.

Discount Manager 2.0: Offering More Control Over Ticketing

With the new Discount Manager 2.0, Dryfta now provides granular control over discounting strategies. The upgraded feature allows for rule-based coupons, including combo tickets and conditional auto-apply options, giving event organizers more flexibility when setting up promotional pricing structures. In addition, the advanced reporting capabilities of Discount Manager 2.0 ensure that event organizers can track ticket sales and discounts more effectively, providing deeper insights into pricing strategies and attendee engagement.

Enhanced Ticket Layout and Accessibility Updates

Dryfta has also made significant improvements to the ticketing experience, introducing an enhanced ticket layout with clearer purchase flows and WCAG-friendly screen-reader markup. These accessibility upgrades aim to ensure that events are inclusive, offering improved usability for all attendees, regardless of their needs. By adhering to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), Dryfta is committed to making event management more accessible for everyone.

Executive Perspective

“Our mission has always been to remove friction from scholarly events,” said Irshad Reyaz, Founder and Product Manager at Dryfta. “With these AI, accessibility, and revenue-optimization upgrades, organizers can spend less time on logistics and more time advancing research and knowledge exchange.”

Expanding Enterprise-Scale Adoption

In addition to these product enhancements, Dryfta’s adoption by major events further underscores the growing demand for its platform in academic and mission-driven sectors. The company’s commitment to providing a fully managed, on-premise event management solution allows organizations to meet stringent security and data residency requirements, which is particularly valuable for universities and research institutions.

Dryfta’s enterprise-grade security features, including support for ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, combined with its customizable deployment options, have made it a trusted partner for high-profile events across six continents. The platform’s ongoing improvements in AI, accessibility, and user experience reflect Dryfta’s dedication to supporting the evolving needs of academic and research-driven conferences.

Sustainability as a Core Focus

In line with global sustainability trends, Dryfta continues to incorporate eco-friendly practices into its product roadmap. The platform includes built-in carbon-footprint calculators and best-practice guides to help organizers measure and reduce the environmental impact of their events. Dryfta’s commitment to sustainability is aligned with its vision of supporting socially responsible, environmentally-conscious events in the academic and research sectors.

About Dryfta

Founded in 2015, Dryfta is a unified event management platform trusted by leading universities, nonprofits, and enterprises worldwide. From abstract submission and peer review to ticketing, on-site check-in, and post-event analytics, Dryfta delivers a secure, GDPR-compliant solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid conferences. Learn more at dryfta.com .

