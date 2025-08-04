Michal Król Announces Launch of Dolvero and Europe’s Largest Trading Conference

Introduction to Michal Król’s Achievements

Michal Król, a 27-year-old forex trader from the Czech Republic, has earned a reputation as one of the top-performing traders in Central Europe. His exceptional skills and dedication have made him a highly respected figure in the trading community, with numerous accolades to his name. Earlier this year, Michal achieved a remarkable milestone, turning €310,000 into €1,000,000 in just three months. This outstanding achievement was shared live on his Instagram, with all trades verified in real time by the independent platform MyFXBook. The transparency of his trades has garnered widespread attention and praise.

Beyond his personal trading success, Michal has contributed to the financial education of aspiring traders. He operates a popular trading community, TipsOnPips, which offers a trade journal, daily market outlooks, and detailed high-probability setups. The community now boasts hundreds of active members, making it a valuable resource for traders across Europe.

Dolvero: Launching a Proprietary Trading Firm

On September 1, 2025, Michal Król will launch his proprietary trading firm, Dolvero. The firm is designed to provide talented traders with access to significant capital and advanced risk management tools. Dolvero will incorporate artificial intelligence-powered systems that monitor traders’ behaviors and optimize risk parameters, ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability. The firm will also focus on supporting traders with educational resources, helping them refine their strategies and maximize their potential.

Michal has committed to making Dolvero a key player in the proprietary trading landscape, offering opportunities for both experienced and aspiring traders to elevate their trading careers.

Europe’s Largest Trading Conference: January 2026

The year 2026 will kick off with a landmark event organized by Michal: Europe’s largest trading conference. Scheduled for January 10, 2026, in Brno, Czech Republic, the event will host over 1,600 participants, including world-class traders, brokers, fintech companies, and investors. The conference will offer an exciting array of trading competitions with cash prizes and feature insightful panel discussions on the latest trends in trading, technology, and investment strategies. This gathering promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and discovering new opportunities within the trading ecosystem.

Best Gold Trader in Europe of 2025

In recognition of his exceptional achievements in the forex market, Michal Król has been named the Best Gold Trader in Europe of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award acknowledges his outstanding success in trading XAU/USD (Gold vs. US Dollar) with institutional precision and consistent profitability.

Michal’s approach to gold trading is rooted in advanced techniques, including volume and order flow analysis, Fibonacci-based strategies, and liquidity targeting. His meticulous attention to market conditions, combined with an understanding of macroeconomic catalysts like FOMC, CPI, and NFP releases, has earned him widespread recognition for his ability to navigate the complexities of the gold market with remarkable accuracy.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility

Michal Król’s influence extends beyond trading. He is a strong advocate for social responsibility and frequently donates a portion of his earnings to charitable causes. These initiatives include supporting children in need, funding educational programs, and assisting underprivileged families. Michal’s efforts to use his success for the betterment of society reflect his deep commitment to improving lives and fostering financial literacy.

About Michal Król

Michal Król is a highly regarded forex trader and educator from the Czech Republic. At just 27 years old, Michal is widely considered one of the top traders in Central Europe. His deep understanding of the financial markets, coupled with his innovative approach to trading, has propelled him to the forefront of the trading world. Michal specializes in trading gold (XAU/USD) and combines institutional techniques with advanced market analysis to achieve consistent results.

In addition to his trading career, Michal is passionate about educating aspiring traders. Through his TipsOnPips platform, he shares his trade journals, market insights, and strategies, helping others refine their trading techniques. He is also the founder of Dolvero, a proprietary trading firm that uses artificial intelligence for risk management, and is the organizer of Europe’s largest trading conference, set to take place in January 2026.

