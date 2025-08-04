Granger Whitelaw Announces Faithstone Capital Partners to Expand Global Presence

Faithstone Capital Partners Appoints Granger Whitelaw as Chairman

Faithstone Capital Partners, a leading investment bank based in the United States, is pleased to announce that Granger Whitelaw has joined the firm as its new Chairman. With a distinguished career spanning multiple industries and geographies, Whitelaw brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in global business development. His appointment marks a key step in Faithstone Capital’s strategic plan to expand its footprint in Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

Having recently returned to the U.S. after seven years of business success in Asia, Whitelaw is uniquely positioned to lead the firm’s international expansion. His vast network of relationships with government and finance leaders in Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S. will play a central role in strengthening Faithstone Capital’s position in global markets.

New Global Presence with Offices in Asia and the Middle East

Under Whitelaw’s leadership, Faithstone Capital Partners is taking a significant step forward in its global strategy. The firm is establishing new offices in key international markets, including Singapore, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia. These new locations are part of Faithstone’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Asia and the Middle East, two of the most dynamic regions in the global economy.

With these new offices, Faithstone Capital will be better equipped to serve its clients in emerging and established markets. By expanding into high-growth regions, the firm is positioning itself to take advantage of lucrative investment opportunities and continue its global growth trajectory.

“By expanding into strategic locations across Asia and the Middle East, Faithstone Capital Partners will be able to offer our clients access to new, emerging markets and provide them with the resources needed to navigate these complex regions,” said Grant White, CEO of Faithstone Capital Partners. “Our global expansion is about bringing tailored solutions to the needs of investors and clients around the world.”

Granger Whitelaw’s Global Leadership Experience

Granger Whitelaw is a top 1% global executive known for his success in leading businesses across various industries. His career has been marked by strategic leadership and the cultivation of influential partnerships with leaders in government, finance, and business. Whitelaw’s unique ability to bridge Western and Eastern markets has made him a sought-after executive with deep connections in Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S.

In Asia, Whitelaw has worked with top business and government figures, building a reputation as a strategic leader who understands the intricacies of doing business across borders. His extensive network provides Faithstone Capital Partners with valuable access to international markets and helps position the firm as a trusted advisor for global clients.

“I have spent years cultivating relationships at the highest levels of finance and government in Asia and the Middle East,” said Whitelaw. “I am excited to bring these connections to Faithstone Capital Partners and to help guide the firm through the complex landscape of international finance.”

Strengthening Faithstone Capital’s Global Strategy

Whitelaw’s appointment signals a new chapter for Faithstone Capital Partners, with a renewed focus on its international strategy. As Chairman, Whitelaw will oversee the firm’s efforts to expand its reach, both by increasing its presence in key markets and by deepening relationships with partners and clients across the globe.

“Faithstone Capital Partners has always been committed to delivering tailored solutions to our clients,” said Whitelaw. “As we expand into new markets, our goal is to remain at the forefront of the investment banking industry, providing clients with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

The firm’s commitment to offering innovative, global solutions will continue to shape its future growth. With an eye toward new opportunities and expanding its market reach, Faithstone Capital Partners is well-positioned for continued success in the years ahead.

About Faithstone Capital Partners

Faithstone Capital Partners is a premier investment bank based in the United States. With a global presence, the firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory services. Faithstone Capital partners with clients to provide insightful and innovative solutions, ensuring long-term success in a rapidly changing business environment. The firm’s deep industry expertise, combined with its international network, allows it to offer clients access to the best investment opportunities worldwide.

Media Contact:

Alice Tran

Email: Alice@raybargroup.com

Faithstone Capital Partners

Website: Faithstone Capital Partners

LinkedIn: Granger Whitelaw Twitter: @GrangerWhitelaw