Leqture’s MentalHealthDay.com Unites Over 100 Global Companies for World’s Largest Wellbeing Event

Leqture’s flagship initiative, MentalHealthDay.com, has officially become the world’s largest workplace wellbeing event. With over 100 multinational companies confirmed for this year’s edition, the initiative sets a new global benchmark for mental health support in the workplace.

MentalHealthDay.com is held annually in alignment with World Mental Health Day, but the specific date is selected to best fit global corporate calendars. This year’s event will take place on October 9, 2025, to ensure broad participation across regions, time zones, and shift patterns.

The event provides companies with a turnkey solution to engage their entire workforce, across all time zones, including deskless and shift-based employees, with live, interactive sessions led by internationally recognized speakers, psychologists, and subject matter experts. In 2024, the initiative attracted tens of thousands of participants across six continents, with sessions streamed live and subtitled in multiple languages.

Designed for inclusion and scale, MentalHealthDay.com offers:

A branded landing page tailored to each participating company

Live access to multiple expert-led sessions throughout the day

Interactive features and Q&A

Subtitles in employees’ native languages

No need for company email, Teams account, or work device

🧠 2025 Topics Include:

The 2025 edition features a dynamic lineup of globally recognized experts covering a wide spectrum of timely and evidence-based themes, such as:

Journaling for Stress Reduction – Lilian Daniels

Cultivating Psychological Flexibility – Zoia Mahjoubi

The Science of Breathwork – Cole Groom

Trust Lab: Fostering Relationships That Support Your Wellbeing – Dr. Brennan Jacoby

Embracing Change with Resilience – Aurélie Litynski

Why Empathy Is Not Enough: Leading in the AI Era – Hiba Tanvir

Habit Hacks: Rewire Your Brain – Dr. Gina Cleo

Your Brain at Work – Dr. Tharaka Gunarathne

Imposter Syndrome and Perfectionism – Dr. Claire Ashley

Relieving Stress Physically – Lilian Daniels

The Mental Strain of Secrets – Dr. Andreas Wismeijer

Everyday Mindfulness – Rose Auyeung-Chen

Additional speakers and topics will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The scale of this event reflects a major shift in corporate priorities,” said Micha Schipper, Leqture founder. “Wellbeing has moved to the top of the agenda, and companies are looking for meaningful ways to support their people.”

As organizations increasingly recognize the link between mental health and business performance, MentalHealthDay.com is helping companies take concrete, scalable action while fostering a culture of openness, resilience, and inclusion.

