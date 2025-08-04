DMR News

Google’s Appeal Denied in Epic Games App Store Overhaul Case

Aug 4, 2025

Google’s appeal against a court order to overhaul its app store practices has been rejected by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to Reuters on Thursday. This legal setback follows a long-running antitrust case filed by Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Epic Games first sued Google in 2020, accusing the tech giant of monopolistic practices that limited competition in the Android app store ecosystem. In 2023, a jury sided with Epic, finding that Google had illegally stifled competition. Subsequently, a trial judge ordered Google in October to open its Play Store to rival app stores and provide Android users with greater freedom in choosing where to download apps.

The Appeal and Court’s Ruling

Google challenged this ruling, arguing that the trial judge made legal errors that unfairly favored Epic. The company contended that the Play Store competes directly with Apple’s App Store and claimed it was not allowed to fully present this defense during the trial. The appeals court, however, dismissed these arguments and upheld the original order. The previous injunction had been paused while the appeal was underway, but this decision means Google must now comply with the mandated changes.

Author’s Opinion

This ruling marks a significant moment in promoting competition and consumer choice in the mobile app market. Google’s dominance over Android app distribution has long raised concerns about fair access for developers and freedom for users. While the Play Store remains a robust platform, opening the ecosystem to rivals could encourage innovation, better prices, and improved privacy protections. However, implementing these changes will be complex, and both Google and competitors must navigate new regulatory waters carefully.

Featured image credit: BoliviaInteligente via Unsplash

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

