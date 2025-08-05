Apple Plans to ‘Significantly’ Increase AI Investments, Says Tim Cook

Apple signaled a stronger commitment to artificial intelligence during its Q3 2025 earnings call, with CEO Tim Cook emphasizing the company’s belief in AI as a transformative technology.

“We see AI as one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime. We are embedding it across our devices and platforms and across the company. We are also significantly growing our investments,” Cook said. He highlighted Apple’s core philosophy: taking advanced technologies and making them accessible and easy to use for everyone.

Talent Shift and Strategic Acquisitions

Cook noted that Apple is “reallocating a fair number of people” to focus specifically on AI, stating, “We have a great, great team and we’re putting all of our energy behind it.”

The company’s increased AI focus is reflected in rising capital expenditures. However, Apple still relies on a hybrid model with third-party capital investment, so spending won’t spike drastically.

In an interview prior to the call, Apple revealed it has acquired seven companies this year, mostly small in scale, with acquisitions happening roughly every few weeks to accelerate AI development.

Apple has faced criticism for lagging behind competitors in shipping AI features, including an AI-powered Siri update that has yet to launch. The company defends this measured pace, warning against rushing incomplete or flawed products.

To date, Apple has rolled out more than 20 AI-powered features, such as visual intelligence tools and writing aids. Upcoming launches later this year include live translation and an AI workout assistant, while more personalized Siri improvements are delayed until 2026.

Vision for AI’s Role in Apple’s Ecosystem

When asked about emerging AI hardware trends, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claim that AI glasses will dominate the future, Cook disagreed.

“It’s difficult to see a world where iPhone’s not living in it,” Cook said. “That doesn’t mean that we are not thinking about other things, as well, but I think that the [AI] devices are likely to be complementary devices, not substitutions.”

On which AI technologies might become commoditized, Cook remained tight-lipped, unwilling to reveal strategic details.

Apple posted better-than-expected iPhone sales and record revenue for Q3, which boosted its stock in after-hours trading.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s deliberate approach to AI development — focusing on usability and quality over rushing to market — is a smart strategy. While competitors may race to claim the AI spotlight with flashy launches, Apple’s strength lies in seamless integration and user trust. By carefully building its AI capabilities and infrastructure, Apple is positioning itself not just to compete but to lead in the long run, especially by ensuring products work well and respect user privacy.

