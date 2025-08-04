The crypto world has a new four-legged mascot. Briah Meme Coin ($BRIAH), a playful, community-driven cryptocurrency, has officially launched on PulseChain—celebrating the loyalty, spirit, and charm of Briah, the cherished Belgian Malinois of prominent venture capitalist and PulseChain whale, Rackham Rishel.

´What started as a lighthearted tribute to a beloved pet has quickly grown into a fully deployed project, with its liquidity pool permanently burned on PulseX via Pump.Tires, ensuring a secure and transparent foundation for the community. By tokenizing Briah on PulseChain, the project immortalizes her legacy in the blockchain forever.

A Dog, a Whale, and a Community Movement

Briah Meme Coin is more than just another meme token. It represents a fusion of community, loyalty, and humor—a perfect fit for crypto enthusiasts and dog lovers alike. The project has already captured the attention and support of Rackham Rishel, who is known for his venture capital success and early belief in PulseChain.

Rackham Rishel has openly acknowledged and supported the Briah. His recognition has cemented $BRIAH’s position as a community-backed token with real momentum. This endorsement not only brings credibility but also aligns the project with one of the most influential figures in the PulseChain ecosystem.

With Rishel’s recognition and the strong backing of the PulseChain ecosystem, $BRIAH has the potential to become a flagship meme token for the network—uniting investors under a shared sense of fun and purpose.

Key Highlights

Token Name: Briah Meme Coin ($BRIAH)

PulseChain Liquidity: Deployed on Pump.Tires, LP permanently burned on PulseX

Join the Briah Movement

As meme culture continues to shape crypto markets, Briah stands out as a playful yet loyal project, reflecting the very nature of the Belgian Malinois it honors. With a growing community and a clear commitment to transparency and security, Briah is ready to leave its pawprint on PulseChain.

Briah invites everyone to be part of a project where loyalty meets innovation—and memes meet serious blockchain utility.

About Briah Meme Coin

Briah Meme Coin is a community-driven cryptocurrency launched on PulseChain as a tribute to Briah, the beloved Belgian Malinois of venture capitalist and PulseChain whale Rackham Rishel. With its liquidity locked and LP burned on PulseX via Pump.Tires, Briah Meme Coin is built on transparency, security, and community spirit. Recognized and supported by Rackham Rishel, the project combines the playful nature of meme culture with the loyalty and strength of the PulseChain ecosystem.

Briah Meme Coin

Theo Camara

briah@briahpulse.meme

https://briahpulse.meme/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.