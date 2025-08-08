DMR News

Hair replacement system by Sergii Antsyferov now also in Dubai

Aug 8, 2025

Leo Beauty Club, a luxury space located within the five-star Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, will host a milestone event as Sergii Antsyferov (Vorontsov) and his brand SV Atelier officially unveil their exclusive line of hair replacement systems explicitly created for Dubai.

Leo Club is one of the most expensive and technologically advanced salons in the Middle East, having become a center of attraction for world-renowned stars and clients who appreciate a high level of service and innovative beauty solutions. The official opening of the salon in the spring of 2025 was attended by stars and celebrities, including Slava Bada, a respected beauty visionary.

Today, the Leo Club continues to strengthen its expertise by presenting the SV Atelier brand, an international leader in the field of customized, handmade ‘luxury’ hair replacement systems. The hair replacement system by Ukrainian stylist Sergii Antsyferov (Vorontsov) is an innovative solution that is undetectable on the head, unnoticeable to others, and does not limit an active lifestyle. His brand, SV Atelier, has established itself as an international standard in hair replacement for several years and is already represented in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. And now they will also be available in Dubai.

SV Atelier will offer Leo Club guests and loyal customers a unique opportunity to enjoy personalized service and access to a premium collection that was previously available only by private order. Each system will be created by hand, taking into account the client’s anatomy, color, and texture.

The minimum cost of the products starts from 8,000 euros and can reach up to 26,000 euros, making this line one of the most expensive and exclusive in the world.

The event at Leo Club will feature a presentation of the new line for select salon guests and a private show for VIP clients who are already familiar with the philosophy of the SV Atelier brand. 

For those who strive for perfection and appreciate uniqueness, this event will be a real discovery in the world of beauty, individual approach, and impeccable taste.

