Dive into “Shanghai Summer” Nights: Explore Must-Visit Global Destinations

As a landmark event for Shanghai’s efforts to build an international consumption center, the “Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season is dedicated to creating a world-class summer urban consumption event. From the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October each year, Shanghai extends a global invitation, pooling citywide resources to offer international visitors a diverse, immersive, and delightful consumption journey.

Recently, the “Shanghai by Night”campaign was officially launched, injecting fresh momentum into the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Summer. As part of this launch, Shanghai unveiled five iconic “Night Economy Landmarks” and five top “Nightlife Destinations,” providing visitors with an immersive guide to experiencing the city’s vibrant nocturnal offerings.

Shanghai continues to lead the nation in the development of its night-time economy. According to recent data, in 2024 the city recorded 4.03 million night-time trips and a total night-time consumption of RMB 88.009 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. Shanghai now ranks first nationwide in its Night-Time Economy Composite Index, showcasing the extraordinary appeal of an international consumption center city.

“Shanghai Summer”Global Ambassadors Jayson and Marianna. Photo courtesy of @jaysonrobertson / @spicyramona via Instagram.

Five Iconic International Landmarks Illuminate the Magic of Shanghai Nights

Xintiandi–Taiping Lake area: Blending the charm of Shikumen architecture with international cuisine and contemporary art exhibitions, this district sets the standard for a cosmopolitan, walkable night-life experience.

Wujiang Road–Feng Sheng Li area: Anchored by the striking “SS Louis” installation, the “Jing’an Night Voyage” ignites the rooftop economy and drives a new wave of urban nightlife energy and cultural trendsetting.

West Bund Dream Center area: Nestled along the banks of the Huangpu River, this hub of the arts redefines riverside leisure with a dynamic fusion of art, public space, and retail experiences.

Lujiazui’s Super Brand Mall area along the riverside: Framed by the glittering skyline of the Bund, this luxury destination links cultural landmarks such as the Pudong Art Museum and the Oriental Pearl Tower, offering a premier night-time sightseeing experience.

Yuyuan Garden Area: A pinnacle of Eastern aesthetics where tradition meets modernity. In 2026, the area will debut a Shan Hai Jing-themed lantern festival powered by cutting-edge AI technology.

Five Nightlife Hotspots That Never Sleep

Jing’an Joy City – “Skyline Bites” Rooftop: Enjoy late-night snacks and live performances beneath the iconic Ferris wheel. Open until 2 a.m., this rooftop venue offers a unique blend of entertainment and gastronomy.

Putuo – “Global Night Harbor”: A comprehensive nightlife hub combining international retail, global cuisine, and esports viewing experiences, creating a vibrant, all-in-one night economy destination.

Yangpu – “Dynamic University Avenue”: A youthful and energetic social hotspot, where cultural events and open-air bars bring summer nights to life.

Minhang – “Seoul Night Market”: Featuring authentic Korean tent-style street food and spontaneous K-pop performances, this market captures the lively spirit of a true Seoul night scene.

Changning – “Shangsheng · Endless Night”: Set beside a century-old swimming pool, this destination offers international dining and immersive cultural experiences that illuminate Shanghai’s historic architecture with new vitality.

Policy Support Enhances a Global-Friendly Nighttime Experience

Shanghai has introduced 10 upgraded measures to enhance the city’s night-time environment and make it more welcoming for global visitors. These include:

Expanding public zones for evening activities and adding temporary outdoor dining areas during major holidays, creating vibrant urban landscapes.

Increasing designated street performance areas and streamlining permits to support small-scale live shows.

Encouraging malls and parks to host “second-venue” live broadcasts of sports events, igniting community excitement for collective night-time viewing.

Supporting the launch of customized night tour buses that connect key landmarks.

Increasing temporary night-time parking spaces and introducing time-based free parking zones.

Public–Private Collaboration to Shape a World-Class Nightlife Ecosystem

In a pioneering move, Shanghai has appointed its first group of “Chief Night Economy Officers” and “Chief Nightlife Destination Officers,” with commercial leaders from Swire Properties (HKRI Taikoo Hui), Shui On Xintiandi, Lujiazui Group, and others taking the lead. These executives are tasked with coordinating the planning of night-time events, driving business innovation, enhancing service quality, and promoting international exchange.

This summer, Shanghai Summer joins hands with the city’s radiant nightscape to extend an open invitation to the world. Here, heritage meets modernity, local flavor blends with global flair—Shanghai is delivering a world-class night-time experience to warmly welcome every international guest.