Launch of “JAPAN PREMIUM SIM,” an eSIM Service Exclusively for Visitors to Japan

Unlimited 5G on the Globally Recognized au Network for a More Convenient Travel Experience in Japan

Adjustone, Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Eita Ito) announced the launch of its next-generation eSIM communication service, “JAPAN PREMIUM SIM,” designed specifically for international travelers visiting Japan.

With the concept of “Making Travel More Comfortable with eSIM,” the service aims to provide tourists visiting Japan with high-quality, easy-to-use, fast, and stable internet access.

JAPAN PREMIUM SIM is a locally operated MNO SIM that uses the award-winning au network, delivering ultra-high speed 5G communication with superior stability and speed compared to roaming SIMs, revolutionizing the connectivity experience for travelers.

KDDI/au Press Release

About JAPAN PREMIUM SIM

JAPAN PREMIUM SIM is a brand specializing in providing high-quality, short-term mobile communication services for international visitors to Japan. With its core values of Speed, Simplicity, and Service, it is the ideal choice for travelers seeking stress-free connectivity during their stay.

For more details or to make a purchase, please visit the official website: 👉 https://japansim.jp/

Five “PREMIUM” Features of JAPAN PREMIUM SIM

PREMIUM feature #1: A globally recognized PREMIUM network

PREMIUM feature #2: Japan’s Top-Tier PREMIUM 5G High-Speed Connectivity

PREMIUM feature #3: One of the Largest PREMIUM 5G Network Coverages in Japan

PREMIUM feature #4: True Unlimited PREMIUM 5G Data – No Speed Caps!

PREMIUM feature #5: PREMIUM Easy Setup (eSIM Supported)

Five Plans Tailored to Travel Duration

Plans range from 4 days to 31 days, all offering unlimited data throughout the stay.

Tethering is available on all plans.

Note: Tethering limits may vary depending on the plan.

Easy Setup in as Fast as One Minute After Application

Partner Recruitment

We are looking for sales partners to help promote and sell JAPAN PREMIUM SIM. We are also welcoming referral partners/affiliates and influencers who can help us expand the reach of JAPAN PREMIUM SIM.

We look forward to hearing from you!