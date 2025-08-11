Joe Coin ($JOE) Makes Meme Coin History with Acquisition of Iconic 20-Year-Old ‘EmotiGuy’ IP

Joe Coin ($JOE), the viral meme cryptocurrency, has officially acquired the full intellectual property rights to EmotiGuy, one of the longest-running and most widely recognized meme characters in internet history.

Originally created in 2005 by Daz3D, EmotiGuy has been a fixture in online culture for nearly two decades — appearing in billions of memes, social posts, gaming chats, and viral moments across the internet. Now, the character is officially owned by the Joe Coin ecosystem, opening the door to large-scale brand expansion.

The acquisition marks a first for the meme coin space — no other project has secured the full rights to a 20-year-old viral meme with global recognition. With full creative and commercial control, $JOE plans to expand EmotiGuy into merchandise, collectibles, licensing deals, gaming, and real-world brand activations.

Since its launch in November 2023, $JOE has grown into a thriving community-driven project, reaching an all-time-high market cap of over $80 million. This strategic IP acquisition signals the next phase in its evolution — transforming from a digital asset into a global cultural brand.

Project Fast Facts:

Token Name: Joe Coin ($JOE)

Joe Coin ($JOE) Launch Date: November 2023

November 2023 Market Cap ATH: $80M+

$80M+ Milestone: First meme coin to acquire full IP rights to a 20-year-old viral meme character

First meme coin to acquire full IP rights to a 20-year-old viral meme character Roadmap: Merchandise, licensing, brand collaborations, gaming integration, and more.

About Joe Coin

Joe Coin is a viral meme cryptocurrency and the first meme coin to acquire full intellectual property rights to a 20-year-old viral internet character — EmotiGuy. With a strong community and a vision to bridge Web3 culture with mainstream media, $JOE is building a global brand through merchandise, collectibles, licensing, and on-chain activations.

