ChatGPT Can Now Connect to Gmail and Google Calendar

ByYasmeeta Oon

Aug 11, 2025

GPT-5 now offers a new benefit for people who are deeply embedded in Google’s ecosystem. Users can link their Gmail and Google Calendar accounts to ChatGPT, allowing the AI to pull relevant details from those services to assist with daily planning.

During the GPT-5 announcement livestream on Wednesday, OpenAI demonstrated the feature by showing how ChatGPT could help plan a day after the accounts were connected. Once linked, the chatbot can review your calendar events, scan your inbox for important messages, and provide a personalized outline of your day.

If you ask ChatGPT for an overview of your schedule, it will combine details from your calendar and recent emails to give you a tailored briefing. It can flag unanswered emails that might require attention and suggest a structured schedule based on your commitments. While OpenAI has not outlined additional capabilities beyond these, the feature is already positioned as a potentially useful tool for those juggling busy schedules.

Privacy Considerations

The integration also raises questions about privacy. For many, Gmail contains years — sometimes over a decade — of personal correspondence, sensitive details, and private information. Allowing an AI chatbot, which by nature processes large amounts of data, to access that content could be a step too far for some users who are cautious about data sharing.

GPT-5 officially rolls out today, though the integration was not yet live at the time of writing. Once available, it is expected to be accessible to users who choose to link their Google accounts with ChatGPT.

What The Author Thinks

This new integration blurs the line between convenience and privacy risk. Having your schedule, reminders, and unread emails summarized in seconds sounds great, but it also hands over access to a treasure trove of personal data. For some, the time saved may be worth it. For others, no productivity boost is big enough to justify that level of access.

