AML Watcher Announces the 360° Compliance Virtual Summit 2025 – The Largest Compliance Event of the Year

AML Watcher today announced the 360° Compliance Virtual Summit 2025, a groundbreaking three-day global event bringing together 12 leading companies, around 20 renowned industry experts, and thousands of compliance professionals from across the globe. Scheduled for September 8–10, 2025, the summit will deliver cutting-edge strategies and real-world insights into AML, KYC, KYB, and Fraud Prevention – addressing the toughest compliance challenges facing the financial sector today.

Over the course of three days, attendees will gain access to live interactive sessions, real-time solution showcases, and hands-on workshops covering everything from data quality and AI integration to emerging risks like deepfakes and continuous monitoring. Designed to move the industry from “zero to one,” the event promises actionable takeaways and exclusive access to compliance innovations shaping the future.

“Imagine walking into the 360° Compliance Virtual Summit with zero knowledge, and walking out with a crystal-clear understanding of how compliance really works. From 0 to 1, we’re not just changing the game; we are reinventing it in ways no one has ever imagined. Picture a place where companies from all industries come together, united by one agenda: revolutionizing compliance and tackling the world’s most pressing financial crimes,” said Bakhtawar Bokhari, Brand Manager at AML Watcher.

Event Highlights:

Day 1: AML, Data Quality & AI in Compliance – Sign up here

AML, Data Quality & AI in Compliance – Sign up here Day 2: KYB, Fraud Prevention & Emerging Risks – Sign up here

KYB, Fraud Prevention & Emerging Risks – Sign up here Day 3: Continuous Monitoring & Future-Ready Compliance – Sign up here

Who Should Attend:

Fintechs and RegTech innovators

Compliance officers, risk managers, and AML specialists

Financial institutions scaling compliance operations

Regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders in financial crime prevention

How to Join:

The summit is free to attend and will be streamed online to a global audience. Participants are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using #360Compliance and book a free demo to explore AML Watcher’s unified compliance platform.