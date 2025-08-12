DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

ShopsBUY.com Acquires E-Commerce Technology Company

ByEthan Lin

Aug 12, 2025

ShopsBUY.com, a global e-commerce platform with a strong growth trajectory in Brazil, today announced the acquisition of a local Brazilian technology company specializing in e-commerce system development. The move doubles the size of ShopsBUY’s engineering team and supports the company’s strategy to build a more agile, scalable platform with reduced reliance on third-party software.

https://apnews.com/press-release/getnews/brazil-mobile-phones-united-kingdom-los-angeles-f7f79112e79f59d1593b4ed02ba76154

“This acquisition allows us to move faster, personalize user experiences more deeply, and build the future of commerce on our own terms,” said a company spokesperson.

With a larger engineering team, ShopsBUY is now positioned to improve backend performance, accelerate feature releases, and support continued growth in Brazil and globally.

About ShopsBUY

ShopsBUY.com is a global, technology-driven e-commerce platform delivering affordable and accessible shopping experiences worldwide, with a strong presence in Brazil.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Meta Buys AI Audio Startup WaveForms
Aug 12, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
WV Media Announces Platinum Award for Leading Tradigital Marketing
Aug 12, 2025 Ethan Lin
Pond Lehocky Giordano Scores Win in Friendly Faceoff at Jason Kelce’s Ocean Drive Fundraiser for Autism Research
Aug 12, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801