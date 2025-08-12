ShopsBUY.com, a global e-commerce platform with a strong growth trajectory in Brazil, today announced the acquisition of a local Brazilian technology company specializing in e-commerce system development. The move doubles the size of ShopsBUY’s engineering team and supports the company’s strategy to build a more agile, scalable platform with reduced reliance on third-party software.

https://apnews.com/press-release/getnews/brazil-mobile-phones-united-kingdom-los-angeles-f7f79112e79f59d1593b4ed02ba76154

“This acquisition allows us to move faster, personalize user experiences more deeply, and build the future of commerce on our own terms,” said a company spokesperson.

With a larger engineering team, ShopsBUY is now positioned to improve backend performance, accelerate feature releases, and support continued growth in Brazil and globally.

About ShopsBUY

ShopsBUY.com is a global, technology-driven e-commerce platform delivering affordable and accessible shopping experiences worldwide, with a strong presence in Brazil.