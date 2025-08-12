Nurture ADHD Announces New Parenting Support Platform for Families

The Overlooked Challenges of ADHD Parenting

Parenting a child with ADHD is an emotional journey that goes far beyond the typical struggles of managing distractions or hyperactivity. It involves late-night meltdowns, struggles with basic tasks like getting dressed, and the overwhelming frustration of not knowing if you’re doing everything right. For many parents, these everyday moments can feel isolating, leading to self-doubt and even guilt.

Tarryn Poulton, an Occupational Therapist and the founder of Nurture ADHD, understands these challenges first-hand. As both a professional in the field and a mother of a child with ADHD, she offers a unique, dual perspective on ADHD parenting that is deeply relatable and grounded in real-life experience.

“I created Nurture ADHD because I saw the gap between the theory of ADHD and the lived experience of parents,” says Poulton. “It’s not just about hyperactivity or distraction, it’s about the chaos and the emotional toll it takes on families.”

ADHD Parenting Requires a Different Kind of Strength

While many ADHD support resources focus on academic challenges, Poulton highlights that ADHD is not just something that appears in school reports. For parents, it’s the daily struggles like bedtime battles, chaotic mornings, and emotional outbursts that make ADHD feel all-consuming.

ADHD, she explains, is a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts how a child processes emotions, regulates their behavior, and interacts with the world around them. It’s these difficulties that often show up in family life especially when kids are pushed beyond their limits or are simply expected to follow routines that don’t align with how their brains are wired.

“You’re not failing. You’re parenting a child whose brain works differently and that takes a different kind of strength,” Poulton affirms.

The Importance of Connection Over Discipline

What makes Nurture ADHD stand out in a crowded field of ADHD resources is Poulton’s focus on connection rather than behavior management. Many approaches to ADHD parenting place emphasis on discipline, compliance, and punishment. However, Poulton’s methodology focuses on understanding the root causes of ADHD behaviors and supporting children through connection, co-regulation, and building ADHD-friendly routines.

“Parents don’t need more judgment, they need more tools, more compassion, and more moments of feeling like they’re not alone,” says Poulton. “The connection between parent and child is essential, and that’s where real change begins.”

Poulton’s approach stems from her background as an Occupational Therapist with deep expertise in executive function, emotional regulation, and sensory processing. By blending her clinical knowledge with her personal experience as a mother, she helps parents design routines that work with the child’s brain, not against it.

Practical Strategies for ADHD Parenting

While every child is unique, Poulton’s strategies are research-informed and rooted in practical tools that parents can immediately apply in their daily lives. From strategies to manage emotional outbursts to tips for creating ADHD-friendly routines, Nurture ADHD offers resources that are both accessible and actionable.

For example, Poulton recommends breaking down tasks into smaller, manageable steps to avoid overwhelming children with ADHD. She also advocates for “calm-down corners” or spaces where children can self-regulate during moments of frustration, as well as providing sensory supports to help children navigate the world more comfortably.

“ADHD doesn’t just show up in school reports and focus struggles. It shows up in bedtime battles, morning chaos, and big, messy emotions,” Poulton explains.

Parents often feel misunderstood or isolated in their ADHD journey, but Nurture ADHD aims to change that by fostering a community of over 800,000 parents who share their stories, challenges, and triumphs. By offering a mix of online courses, digital resources, and ongoing social media engagement, Poulton helps parents build a support network and find practical solutions that make ADHD parenting more manageable.

The Bigger Message: You Are Not Alone

Through Nurture ADHD, Poulton hopes to convey a powerful message: parents are not alone, and they are not “bad” for struggling. Raising a child with ADHD requires a different type of strength, one rooted in empathy, patience, and a commitment to understanding the child’s needs.

With this in mind, Poulton emphasizes the importance of not only offering practical tools but also extending compassion and validation to parents, many of whom feel judged or overwhelmed. The goal is to help parents move from chaos to calm, from isolation to connection.

“You’re not a bad parent, your child’s not a bad kid, and there are real, practical ways to make things better,” Poulton says.

About Nurture ADHD

Founded by Occupational Therapist Tarryn Poulton, Nurture ADHD is a parent-focused education and support platform dedicated to empowering families dealing with ADHD. Combining professional expertise with lived experience, Nurture ADHD provides research-backed tools, strategies, and a compassionate community to help parents navigate the challenges of ADHD in everyday life. With a focus on connection, emotional regulation, and executive function, Nurture ADHD is committed to helping families create calmer, more connected homes without judgment or overwhelm.

Media Contact:

Tarryn Poulton

Occupational Therapist, Founder of Nurture ADHD

Email: tarryn@nurtureadhd.com

Website: https://www.nurtureadhd.com/get-help

Instagram: @nurtureadhd

Facebook: Nurture ADHD