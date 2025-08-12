Award-Winning MP Elites Consulting Group Sets New Standard for UAE Market Entry

Fresh from winning the 2025 Best International Business Advisory in Dubai, MP Elites Consulting Group is transforming how foreign entrepreneurs enter, establish, and grow in the UAE. Operating from its prestigious headquarters inside the Dubai Supreme Court Complex—a location symbolizing trust, authority, and institutional credibility—the firm delivers more than just company setups. It builds sustainable business success stories with senior-level expertise and full-spectrum advisory services.

Revolutionizing the Business Journey for Foreign Entrepreneurs

Dubai’s thriving economy attracts entrepreneurs from all over the world, but the path to market entry is rarely simple. Complex regulations, evolving tax laws, and operational challenges can stall even the most promising ventures. Founded by Roberto Manzi, a certified financial advisor and anti-money laundering specialist, MP Elites Consulting Group addresses these challenges head-on—offering strategic foundations for long-term success.

“Our mission is to ensure that businesses don’t just open in the UAE—they thrive here,” says Manzi. “Our location in the Dubai Supreme Court Complex is a reflection of our credibility and commitment to the highest standards.”

A Comprehensive Ecosystem of Specialized Divisions

To support entrepreneurs at every stage of their UAE journey, MP Elites Consulting Group has developed an integrated network of specialized units:

MP Elites Consulting L.L.C. – Accounting, audit, tax compliance, and financial consulting aligned with both local and international standards.

– Accounting, audit, tax compliance, and financial consulting aligned with both local and international standards. Profit Plate – Specialized in the food and beverage sector, offering accounting, inventory management, and profitability analysis.

– Specialized in the food and beverage sector, offering accounting, inventory management, and profitability analysis. OSM Middle East (MP Elites Audit) – Business and compliance advisory, operational optimization, governance, and risk management.

– Business and compliance advisory, operational optimization, governance, and risk management. UpNext UAE – Full-service HR provider for payroll management, talent acquisition, labor law compliance, and workforce strategy.

These divisions work in synergy to provide entrepreneurs with holistic, tailored solutions that go far beyond the standard “business setup” model.

Mitigating Hidden Risks in the UAE Market

Many entrepreneurs overlook crucial compliance steps—leading to banking restrictions, tax issues, or legal penalties. MP Elites Consulting Group prevents these problems from the outset, building the right structures and ensuring ongoing compliance with tax laws, anti-money laundering regulations, labor laws, and governance requirements.

Senior-Level Expertise and ISO Excellence

Every client works directly with certified auditors, tax experts, and business strategists—not junior staff. This approach, combined with ISO certifications (9001, 14001, 45001, and 27001), guarantees operational excellence and compliance. The firm’s headquarters in the Dubai Supreme Court Complex further underscores its role as a trusted, authoritative partner in the UAE business landscape.

Recognized Leadership in Business Advisory

Serving clients from over 20 countries and across diverse sectors, MP Elites has earned recognition from both Dubai’s regulatory bodies and free zone authorities. The 2025 Best International Business Advisory in Dubai award celebrates the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive, future-proof strategies for growth and compliance—cementing its position as a leader in the region.

Future-Proofing Businesses in a Dynamic Market

As the UAE market evolves, agility and compliance are key to success. MP Elites Consulting Group’s full-service model, prestigious headquarters, and award-winning methodology ensure clients are always ahead of regulatory changes, ready to seize opportunities, and protected against potential risks.

From the Dubai Supreme Court Complex to boardrooms across the globe, MP Elites Consulting Group continues to be the trusted partner for entrepreneurs seeking lasting success in the UAE.

About MP Elites Consulting Group

MP Elites Consulting Group is a Dubai-based advisory firm specializing in accounting, audit, tax compliance, business consulting, and HR solutions. Through its integrated network of specialized divisions and its headquarters in the Dubai Supreme Court Complex, the firm provides the full range of services needed for foreign entrepreneurs to succeed in the UAE.

Media Contact

Roberto Manzi

Owner & CEO, MP Elites Consulting Group

Website: mpelitesconsulting.com | profitplate.ae | osmmiddleeast.com | upnext.ae

Email: info@mpelitesconsulting.com

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | X