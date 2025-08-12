Pond Lehocky Giordano Scores Win in Friendly Faceoff at Jason Kelce’s Ocean Drive Fundraiser for Autism Research

Pond Lehocky Giordano, the largest workers’ compensation and Social Security disability law firm in Pennsylvania, is proud to announce that its participation in the Ocean Drive Fundraiser led to a fun win in their friendly competition against NFL stars Jason Kelce and Cooper DeJean.

In true Philly fashion and a light moment that drew laughs and cheers, Pond Lehocky Giordano’s founding partner, Tom Giordano, and Chief Revenue Officer and attorney, Dylan Pond, faced off against Kelce and DeJean in one of the day’s game activities and walked away with the win.

But behind the fun was a serious purpose.

The spirited match took place during the 5th annual Ocean Drive Fundraiser hosted by Jason Kelce to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Pond Lehocky Giordano was among the proud participants, furthering its long-standing commitment to community-driven causes that champion inclusion and health, and advocate for Philadelphia, the community it serves.

This year’s charity event raised over $1M for autism research, resources, and community initiatives. The event, which was full of fundraising activities such as celebrity bartending, a family-friendly clinic, a beer bowl, an online auction, and good-natured competition, captured the passion and generosity of Eagles fans, the Kelce’s dedication, and the powerful mission behind the foundation.

Officially a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2018, Pond Lehocky Giordano shares in the fundraiser’s mission. The Philadelphia workers’ compensation law firm has built its reputation on fiercely advocating for individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted by illness, injury, or disability. The firm’s participation in the Ocean Drive Fundraiser is part of its broader effort to support the communities it fights for, and like the Philadelphia Eagles, make great impact on and off the field.

Pond Lehocky Giordano’s participation reflected support for the cause and the firm’s commitment to remain engaged and visible beyond the legal field. At the charity event, the firm’s marketing team ran a branded event table offering exclusive Pond Lehocky Giordano t-shirts, hats, and other swag. The firm also held a raffle for free Eagles game day tickets.

With many of the firm’s attorneys and staff being lifelong Eagles fans and part of Philadelphia’s community, the firm’s support for the Eagles Autism Foundation is a natural fit. Pond Lehocky Giordano’s connection with the Philadelphia Eagles also speaks of the firm’s Philadelphia roots and values. For Pond Lehocky Giordano, community involvement is a foundational principle. The firm commits to continuing to support autism research and community initiatives and to highlighting the impact of community, collaboration, and a shared mission for change.

From supporting autism research to being trusted advocates, compassionate guardians, and fearless champions for workers injured on the job, the Philadelphia construction accidents and injuries law firm is on a mission to help people recover and rebuild stronger. Visit Pond Lehocky Giordano to learn more about its work and community efforts.