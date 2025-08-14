DMR News

Google Now Lets You Choose Your Preferred Sources for Search Results

ByHilary Ong

Aug 14, 2025

Google has launched a new feature called “Preferred Sources” in the U.S. and India, giving users the option to choose news sites and blogs they want to see more frequently in the Top Stories section of search results. When activated, this setting prioritizes articles from the selected outlets.

When searching for a topic, a star icon appears next to the Top Stories section. By clicking this icon, users can look up and add their preferred sources. Once chosen, refreshing the results will show more articles from those outlets. In some cases, a “From your sources” section will appear below the Top Stories.

From Experiment to Rollout

The feature began as a Search Labs experiment requiring opt-in participation. During testing, over half of participants added at least four preferred sources. With the trial complete, Google is rolling it out to all users in the U.S. and India who search in English.

While the tool lets people curate where their news comes from, some experts warn that it could create ideological bubbles, limiting exposure to diverse perspectives.

Author’s Opinion

This update gives users more control but risks narrowing their worldview. The best news habits come from reading multiple perspectives, and relying too heavily on preferred sources could leave important parts of the story untold.

Featured image credit: Lucia Macedo via Unsplash

Hilary Ong

