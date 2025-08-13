Facia Unveils World’s Most Secure Customer Onboarding Solution for iGaming Industry

Facia is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art, fraud-proof customer onboarding solution for the iGaming industry. Designed to meet the growing challenges in fraud prevention, Facia’s cutting-edge technology ensures the most secure, seamless registration experience for iGaming platforms across the globe, particularly addressing the rising fraud risks in high-risk markets like Brazil.

Facia’s new onboarding solution uses AI-driven features like Instant 1:N Face Search, Advanced Liveness Detection, and Age Estimation to prevent identity fraud, bonus abuse, and multi-accounting. This solution is now available globally, offering high accuracy, scalability, and regulatory compliance.

Fraud in the iGaming sector is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with techniques like deepfakes and AI-generated IDs bypassing traditional security measures. Multi-accounting, fake KYC documents, and bonus abuse are rampant, leading to millions in losses every year. With new regulations pushing for stronger KYC/AML compliance, particularly in markets like Brazil, operators need real-time, reliable identity verification systems.

Below down are some of the Facia’s Core Capabilities:

Instant 1:N Face Search : Instantly detects duplicate players across millions of profiles, preventing bonus abuse and multi-accounting.

: Instantly detects duplicate players across millions of profiles, preventing bonus abuse and multi-accounting. Advanced Liveness Detection : Protects against fraudsters using photos, videos, or deepfakes to bypass onboarding.

: Protects against fraudsters using photos, videos, or deepfakes to bypass onboarding. Age Estimation: Verifies that new users meet age requirements to comply with legal regulations in the iGaming sector.

As the industry faces tightening regulations and increasing fraud risks, Facia’s onboarding solution delivers powerful fraud prevention while maintaining smooth user experience and compliance with KYC/AML requirements. Operators can now prevent fraudulent account creation before it impacts their platform.

Here are some benefits for operators:

Protect Revenue : Block bonus hunters and fraudsters before they access your platform.

: Block bonus hunters and fraudsters before they access your platform. Enhance Compliance : Stay ahead of regulatory demands with robust KYC/AML and responsible gambling features.

: Stay ahead of regulatory demands with robust KYC/AML and responsible gambling features. Frictionless UX : Onboard players in under a second, ensuring a seamless experience without compromising security.

: Onboard players in under a second, ensuring a seamless experience without compromising security. Scalable & Global: Designed to scale, this solution handles millions of verifications daily while adapting to regional regulations.

“As the iGaming industry evolves, so must our approach to fraud prevention. Facia’s new onboarding solution not only enhances security but also provides operators with the tools they need to meet compliance requirements and protect their bottom line,” said Ans Abbas – Marketing Lead at Facia

Brazil’s iGaming market is experiencing rapid growth, with new regulations pushing for tighter fraud prevention. Facia’s onboarding solution is already helping operators reduce fraudulent account creation by over 99%, demonstrating its scalability and effectiveness across the global market.

Facia is a leading provider of AI-powered security solutions, designed to combat fraud in high-risk industries like iGaming. With a focus on seamless integration and regulatory compliance, Facia provides cutting-edge fraud prevention tools to help businesses stay secure and compliant, without compromising the user experience.