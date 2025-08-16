Google Adds Memory Feature to Gemini Chatbot, Staying Ahead of Anthropic

Back in February, Google introduced memories to Gemini, allowing the chatbot to recall past conversations. Now, the company is rolling out a more advanced personalization feature called Personal Context. This new function lets Gemini learn a user’s preferences over time and craft responses tailored to those preferences without needing to be prompted.

Gemini app senior director Michael Siliski explained that the chatbot can now reference past chats to build a profile of user likes and dislikes, delivering more personalized interactions as it’s used more frequently.

How Personal Context Works

The system will remember preferences shared in conversation and apply them to future requests. For example, if a user mentions their favorite comic book, and later asks for birthday party ideas, Gemini might suggest that comic book as a theme. It could then go further, offering suggestions for themed food and activities.

This marks an upgrade over the earlier memory feature, where users had to specifically instruct Gemini to reference older conversations — and even then, it didn’t always succeed. With Personal Context, the chatbot continuously learns and adapts, allowing responses to become more tailored the longer it interacts with someone.

Staying Ahead of Rivals

This update keeps Gemini ahead of competing chatbots like Anthropic’s Claude, which recently introduced a similar memory feature. However, Claude’s memory still requires users to explicitly request the recall of past conversations, much like Gemini’s older system.

Personal Context is rolling out starting today, with the process expected to take a couple of weeks. Initially, it will be available only in Gemini 2.5 Pro in select countries, but Google plans to expand it to Gemini 2.5 Flash and additional regions in the near future.

Author’s Opinion The most powerful AI features are often the ones that quietly fade into the background and simply make the experience better. If Gemini truly learns in a way that feels natural, users might find themselves relying on it more for everyday planning, creativity, and problem-solving without even noticing how much it’s shaping their routines.

Featured image credit: Markus Winkler via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.