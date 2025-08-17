Threads Hits 400 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Growing Popularity

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that Threads has surpassed 400 million monthly active users. Posting directly on the platform, he shared a short update: “Threads on the up and up. Just passed 400M monthly actives on here.”

Since its launch in summer 2023, Threads has shown consistent growth. The platform saw around 100 million sign-ups in its first week and reached 275 million monthly active users by November 2024. This steady climb suggests that Threads is gaining traction in the competitive social media space.

Context Against Competitors

In contrast, X — formerly known as Twitter — has faced ongoing challenges under Elon Musk’s leadership. The platform has been losing users in the European Union in recent months. Current data indicates that Threads is closing in on X’s daily active user numbers, signaling a possible shift in where social media users choose to spend their time.

What The Author Thinks If Threads keeps up this pace, it might not just catch up to X — it could surpass it entirely in daily engagement. Users tend to stick around for platforms that feel fresh and active, and Threads’ steady climb shows it’s building that momentum. Whether it can maintain that growth will depend on how quickly it rolls out features that keep people engaged beyond the initial hype.

Featured image credit: Dave Adamson via Unsplash

