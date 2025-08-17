DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Threads Hits 400 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Growing Popularity

ByYasmeeta Oon

Aug 17, 2025

Threads Hits 400 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Growing Popularity

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that Threads has surpassed 400 million monthly active users. Posting directly on the platform, he shared a short update: “Threads on the up and up. Just passed 400M monthly actives on here.”

Since its launch in summer 2023, Threads has shown consistent growth. The platform saw around 100 million sign-ups in its first week and reached 275 million monthly active users by November 2024. This steady climb suggests that Threads is gaining traction in the competitive social media space.

Context Against Competitors

In contrast, X — formerly known as Twitter — has faced ongoing challenges under Elon Musk’s leadership. The platform has been losing users in the European Union in recent months. Current data indicates that Threads is closing in on X’s daily active user numbers, signaling a possible shift in where social media users choose to spend their time.

What The Author Thinks

If Threads keeps up this pace, it might not just catch up to X — it could surpass it entirely in daily engagement. Users tend to stick around for platforms that feel fresh and active, and Threads’ steady climb shows it’s building that momentum. Whether it can maintain that growth will depend on how quickly it rolls out features that keep people engaged beyond the initial hype.

Featured image credit: Dave Adamson via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Google Adds Memory Feature to Gemini Chatbot, Staying Ahead of Anthropic
Aug 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
Waymo Gets a Music Upgrade Fit for Its Robotaxis
Aug 16, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
As Trump Slams Goldman, Economists Warn Tariff Hikes Will Fuel Inflation
Aug 16, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801