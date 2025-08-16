Waymo Gets a Music Upgrade Fit for Its Robotaxis

Cruising through San Francisco in a Waymo robotaxi feels like stepping into the future. The vehicle handles busy streets with precision thanks to 29 external cameras, six radar units, and five lidar sensors feeding data into its AI brain. For $15, it’s an impressive technological showcase — but until recently, the music selection was a major letdown.

Before the update, passengers could only choose from a few preset stations like lo-fi beats, smooth jazz, or K-pop, regardless of personal taste. Custom playlists required a frustrating workaround. iPhone users had to download the Google Assistant app, link it to Spotify, and then use voice or text commands — a process that often didn’t work reliably. Sitting in a cutting-edge vehicle but unable to play your own music felt out of place.

Seamless Spotify Integration

That’s changed with Waymo’s new Spotify integration. Now, passengers can connect their accounts directly through the Waymo app. Once linked, a Spotify icon appears on the in-car touchscreen. Tapping it instantly resumes whatever song, playlist, or podcast was last playing on your account. The interface also offers curated mixes familiar to Spotify users, while full control remains available through the Spotify app on your phone.

Autoplay can be switched on so music starts the moment you enter the vehicle, though that could lead to awkward moments if you’re joined by coworkers and your ride opens with an intense podcast episode. Passengers can also adjust bass, treble, and subwoofer settings for a more personalized sound.

Still Missing Some Services

Albums, podcasts, and audiobooks don’t yet appear in the on-screen selection, but they can still be played from your phone. For now, Apple Music users will have to wait. Waymo has not announced if or when other streaming platforms will be supported.

For Spotify users, this update transforms the ride experience. The ability to play your own music turns the back seat into a personal space, adding comfort to the already futuristic journey. It’s a subtle but meaningful shift that could keep riders coming back.

What The Author Thinks In self-driving tech, it’s not always the big innovations that win loyalty — it’s the little comforts. Being able to step into a robotaxi and hear your own playlist instantly makes the ride feel more like yours. That feeling of familiarity and control can be as powerful as any technical milestone when it comes to building long-term customer relationships.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

