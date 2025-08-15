Vikinghaug Apartments Recognized as the Best Scenic Retreat in Hardanger for 2025

Vikinghaug Apartments, a family-owned accommodation located in Odda, Hardanger, has established itself as a premier destination for travelers seeking a blend of history, nature, and modern hospitality. With stunning panoramic views, rich historical significance, and proximity to iconic Norwegian landmarks, Vikinghaug continues to be a sought-after retreat for international visitors.

A Rich History and Unique Heritage

Vikinghaug’s journey from a hotel to an industrial housing facility and finally to a renowned family-run business is a testament to its resilience and dedication to preserving Norwegian heritage. Originally built in 1892 as the New Skjerven Hotel at Skjervsfossen, it was later moved to various locations across Norway, evolving along the way into a home for industrial workers from 1920 to 2005. In 2005, the Gravdal-Hidle family purchased the property, restoring it to its current form as a family-operated accommodation, continuing its legacy of historical and cultural significance.

Award Recognition: Best Scenic Retreat in Hardanger of 2025

Vikinghaug Apartments is proud to have been awarded the title of Best Scenic Retreat in Hardanger for 2025 . This prestigious recognition underscores the property’s exceptional blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and quality guest experiences. Located in one of the most breathtaking regions of Norway, Vikinghaug offers panoramic views of the fjord, Sandvins Lake, and majestic surrounding mountains, making it the perfect destination for those seeking both tranquility and adventure. Vikinghaug’s unique appeal is rooted in its seamless integration of historical significance with modern comfort, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for visitors.

Unparalleled Scenic Beauty and Outdoor Adventures

Vikinghaug offers easy access to some of Norway’s most iconic hikes, including the Trolltunga hike and HM Queen Sonja’s panoramic trail. For those with an adventurous spirit, Vikinghaug serves as the ideal base for exploring Folgefonna National Park, just 6 km away. Guests can also enjoy local experiences such as tasting regional cider and visiting nearby waterfalls, while the Røldal and Folgefonna ski resorts provide skiing and snowboarding opportunities in the winter months.

Featured in International Media

The property has gained international recognition, particularly for its role as the primary filming location for Jutulheim in the globally popular Netflix series Ragnarok. Vikinghaug’s iconic design and stunning setting have captured the attention of audiences worldwide, enhancing its reputation as a unique destination. It is also featured in the PBS series People of The North, further showcasing its cultural and historical value.

Guest Satisfaction and Continued Excellence

Vikinghaug Apartments has received outstanding guest feedback, consistently earning an impressive 9.6 score on Booking.com since 2017. This high rating, only dipping slightly to 9.5 in a couple of years, has earned Vikinghaug annual awards from Booking.com for its consistent excellence in guest service. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication of the Gravdal-Hidle family in ensuring that each visitor experiences the best of Norwegian hospitality.

Looking Ahead

As Vikinghaug continues to evolve, the Gravdal-Hidle family remains committed to offering guests an exceptional experience while preserving the rich history of the property. The family hopes to continue welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the magic of Vikinghaug and the surrounding Hardanger region.

About Vikinghaug Apartments

Vikinghaug Apartments is a family-owned accommodation located in the heart of Hardanger, Norway. Offering a blend of history, nature, and exceptional service, Vikinghaug is the ideal destination for travelers looking to immerse themselves in Norway’s breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and authentic local experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT

Terje Gravdal & Tove Hidle

Vikinghaug Apartments

Email: post@vikinghaug.no

Website: www.vikinghaug.no

Instagram: @vikinghaug.apartments

Facebook: Vikinghaug

TripAdvisor: Vikinghaug Reviews