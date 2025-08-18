NuGlow by K: Best Esthetician in Vero Beach of 2025

NuGlow by K: Elevating Skincare Excellence in Vero Beach

NuGlow by K is redefining skincare in Vero Beach, Florida, with a unique blend of Korean beauty principles and advanced, results-driven treatments. Founded by licensed esthetician Kylie Castro, who also holds Florida credentials in dermal, the studio offers personalized care that goes beyond the surface — addressing concerns from acne and hyperpigmentation to anti-aging and skin regeneration.

With over a decade of experience In K- Beauty, Kylie’s approach to skincare is rooted in a deep understanding of both tradition and innovation. Her studio is a sanctuary where clients receive treatments tailored to their unique skin needs. From Liquid Microneedling and HydroGlow Facials to more specialized treatments like Collagen Therapy and Exosome Regeneration, Kylie ensures that each treatment is designed for optimal skin health and long-term results. Paramedical micropigmentation, 3D Areola, Korean Lash Lift will be available in the expanded services too.

A Personalized Approach to Skin Wellness

NuGlow by K is not a typical skincare spa; it’s a client-centered studio where every treatment plan is customized. Kylie begins each client journey with a comprehensive consultation, analyzing skin types, concerns, and goals to craft the perfect regimen. This careful attention to detail is what sets NuGlow by K apart from other skincare providers.

Where Tradition Meets Innovation

At the heart of NuGlow by K is the philosophy of Korean skincare, known for its emphasis on hydration, skin barrier protection, and nourishing ingredients. Kylie incorporates these principles into every treatment, blending them seamlessly with modern skincare innovations. The result is a holistic, science-backed approach that nurtures skin from within.

NuGlow by K also offers select Korean skincare products that complement each client’s treatment, providing a seamless post-care experience for ongoing skin health.

Award-Winning Expertise: Best Esthetician in Vero Beach, 2025

NuGlow by K’s success has recently been recognized with the prestigious Best Esthetician in Vero Beach of 2025 award. This accolade acknowledges Kylie Castro’s outstanding skill, dedication, and client-centered approach. Her ability to blend the art of Korean skincare with modern beauty treatments has made her studio a go-to destination for those seeking expert care and transformative results.

The recognition reflects the trust and satisfaction of the many clients who visit NuGlow by K for personalized skincare solutions. With this honor, Kylie solidifies her reputation as a leader in skincare and beauty across the Treasure Coast.

Growing Recognition Through Social Media and Media Features

In addition to this remarkable award, Kylie has been featured in several local media outlets, including an upcoming interview on a Vero Beach podcast at MyVeroBeach.com. Her growing social media presence on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok has allowed her to connect with clients and potential customers, sharing her expertise and showcasing real client results.

Client-Centered Experience: Beyond Skincare

What truly sets NuGlow by K apart is the care Kylie provides during each client’s journey. From the first consultation to post-treatment follow-ups, Kylie builds lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and education. Clients appreciate her dedication to explaining each treatment step, making them feel informed and valued.

The serene and welcoming environment at NuGlow by K ensures clients feel relaxed and comfortable throughout their experience, whether they’re undergoing a luxurious facial or an advanced treatment that will be available in her expanded services like paramedical micropigmentation & 3D Areola after mastectomy, NuGlow by K uses the latest techniques in skin care, with ongoing advanced training to continually perfect every service she offers.

Testimonials: A Legacy of Client Satisfaction

The glowing testimonials from NuGlow by K’s clients speak volumes about the quality of care and expertise Kylie offers. Here’s what clients have said about their experiences:

“I’ve been coming to NuGlow by K for several months, and I can’t say enough good things about the experience. Kylie is incredibly knowledgeable, and my skin has never looked better! The Korean facials are my favorite—I leave feeling so refreshed and glowing every time.” – Lynn R.

“I booked a HydroFacial at NuGlow by K and left feeling like I had brand new skin. The entire experience was calming, professional, and tailored to exactly what my skin needed. You can tell Kylie is passionate about her craft-everything from the products to the pressure felt just right. The product she uses are high-quality and felt amazing on my skin. My face is noticeably smoother and more hydrated and the glow has lasted for days. Highly recommended if you’re looking for a real results without fluff. – Rachele C.

“Today I had a Glow Facial with Kylie from NuGlow by K, and it was such a wonderful experience.From the moment you walk in, she makes you feel welcome and cared for. She’s incredibly professional and truly understands what your skin needs. Her touch is gentle and precise, making you feel completely relaxed and in good hands.My skin feels completely renewed — fresh, hydrated, and glowing — Vivi P..

Leading the Way in Skincare Excellence

NuGlow by K has become a staple of Vero Beach’s beauty scene, offering a perfect blend of Korean skincare expertise, personalized care, and cutting-edge treatments. With Kylie Castro’s recent recognition as the Best Esthetician in Vero Beach for 2025, NuGlow by K is poised to continue leading the way in skincare excellence, providing clients with transformative results and a personalized, caring experience.

For more information about NuGlow by K and to book an appointment, visit NuGlowByK.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Kylie Castro

Owner Licensed Esthetician, Nuglow By K

Email: nuglowbyk@gmail.com

Website: NuGlowByK.com

Social Media: Facebook , Instagram , TikTok .