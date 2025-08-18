Erica McKenzie Announces Groundbreaking Leadership and Sales Training Initiatives for Caribbean Executives

Erica McKenzie Announces New Leadership and Sales Training Programs for Caribbean Executives

Erica McKenzie, the CEO of CreativeUConsultingGroup, is proud to announce the launch of several new initiatives aimed at transforming leadership and sales capabilities across the Caribbean. McKenzie, a highly respected sales leadership expert and executive coach, has dedicated her career to solving real challenges for C-suite executives, sales professionals, and business owners. With over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of success, McKenzie is leading the charge to empower the Caribbean’s top leaders with the tools and strategies they need to excel in today’s competitive business landscape.

As the Executive Director of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team, McKenzie has worked closely with renowned leadership expert John C. Maxwell to train and mentor leaders in government, business, and education. Now, through her new programs, McKenzie is expanding her impact, offering targeted leadership development and sales training for Caribbean executives and professionals.

“I am deeply committed to transforming leaders across the Caribbean. My mission has always been to help executives and sales professionals overcome the challenges they face and achieve lasting success,” says McKenzie. “These new initiatives will provide leaders with the resources they need to thrive, no matter what challenges lie ahead.”

New Programs Focused on Sales Leadership and Executive Development

The announcement includes the launch of two major initiatives: a new Sales Leadership Development Program and an Executive Presence Accelerator Leadership Coaching Series, both designed to address the unique needs of Caribbean business leaders.

The Sales Leadership Development Program is specifically designed to equip top sales professionals with cutting-edge strategies for increasing performance, closing deals, and building high-performing teams. Drawing on McKenzie’s expertise as a top 1% coach and her role as a leader of the Forbes Coaches Council, the program incorporates personalized mentorship, advanced sales techniques, and innovative tools like her Sales AI Bot and Top 1% Club, which McKenzie developed to provide top-tier training to the best sales leaders.

Meanwhile, the Executive Presence Accelerator Leadership Coaching Series offers tailored coaching for C-suite executives, providing them with public speaking skills, leadership techniques, and insights needed to drive organizational growth, foster innovation, and inspire their teams to reach new heights.

“I’ve spent my career identifying gaps in the market and offering solutions that create real, measurable impact,” explains McKenzie. “These new programs are an extension of that mission. They’re designed to provide Caribbean leaders with actionable strategies that will help them not only survive but thrive in a competitive and ever-changing business environment.”

Recent Recognition: Best Sales & Leadership Expert of 2025

Erica McKenzie’s influence and commitment to leadership development have been further validated with her recent recognition as the Best Sales & Leadership Expert of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious accolade highlights her unparalleled ability to empower leaders and drive meaningful transformations across industries.

Through her decades of expertise, McKenzie has reshaped leadership dynamics within Caribbean businesses and beyond. Her efforts in executive coaching, sales leadership, and mentorship have earned her a reputation as a leading authority in the field. The recognition from Best of Best Review acknowledges her outstanding contributions to the leadership space, further cementing her as a trailblazer in executive coaching and sales leadership.

Erica McKenzie’s Proven Impact on Caribbean Leadership

McKenzie’s influence in the Caribbean leadership space is undeniable. As the founder of CreativeUAcademy, McKenzie has helped hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs, and sales leaders unlock their potential and achieve extraordinary results. She also spearheads the Live2Lead Leadership Conference in the Caribbean, which attracted over 10,000 global leaders annually. Through this platform, McKenzie and other well known global experts offer key insights and leadership strategies to help c-suite executives and entrepreneurs navigate the challenges in the business environment.

Beyond her work with corporate clients, McKenzie has also led large-scale initiatives, such as the Legends in Leadership Networking Series, which connects over 2,000 CEOs and executives in the Caribbean for leadership development and strategic networking. Her ability to bring together top-tier leaders for collaboration and growth has made her a leading figure in the region’s business community.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact that strong leadership can have on businesses and communities,” McKenzie says. “These new programs are about continuing that legacy and helping even more leaders in the Caribbean achieve their full potential.”

Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

One of McKenzie’s greatest passions is developing the next generation of leaders. In addition to her work with top-level executives, McKenzie has created scholarships for youth leaders, offering them access to mentorship and coaching as they begin their careers. This initiative is part of McKenzie’s larger mission to create a sustainable pipeline of talent and leadership across the Caribbean.

“I believe that leadership is a journey that starts at any age,” says McKenzie. “Through mentorship, coaching, and real-world experience, we can ensure that the future of leadership in the Caribbean is in good hands.”

About CreativeUConsultingGroup

CreativeUConsultingGroup, founded by Erica McKenzie, offers executive coaching, sales leadership training, and business consulting to leaders and organizations across the Caribbean and the US. McKenzie’s approach is rooted in her ability to identify gaps in the market and offer tailored solutions that drive results. With programs like the Sales Leadership Development Program, the Executive Presence Accelerator Leadership Coaching Series, and her signature Live2Lead Leadership Conference, McKenzie continues to provide Caribbean leaders with the tools, strategies, and mentorship needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

