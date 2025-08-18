The Tranquilo Lodge Unveils Exclusive Adults-Only Eco-Boutique Retreat in Costa Rica

The Tranquilo Lodge has opened Its Doors as a New Luxury Eco-Retreat on the Osa Peninsula

The Tranquilo Lodge, the only adults-only eco-boutique resort in Osa Peninsula offers travelers an exclusive opportunity to experience luxury and nature in one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth. Located on a stunning hillside with panoramic views of Drake Bay and Caño Island, the resort is set to become a top destination for those seeking tranquility, adventure, and world-class service on Costa Rica’s remote Osa Peninsula.

This luxurious retreat is designed for adults looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With its unique combination of exclusive accommodations, gastronomic cuisine, exceptional amenities, and seamless integration into the natural surroundings, The Tranquilo Lodge promises an unparalleled escape for those who wish to unwind and reconnect with nature.

A Sanctuary of Comfort and Stunning Views

The Tranquilo Lodge offers an array of beautifully designed villas, each equipped with modern amenities and positioned to take full advantage of the stunning views over the rainforest and ocean. The Panoramic Villas, built in 2019, provide guests with dramatic vistas directly from their bed, featuring luxurious touches such as mini-fridges, espresso machines, air conditioning, safes, and spacious balconies that are perfect for enjoying the natural beauty of the Osa Peninsula.

For couples seeking ultimate privacy, The Tranquilo Lodge’s Honeymoon Suite, “Luna de Miel,” offers a romantic setting with its own plunge pool, ensuring an intimate and peaceful environment. The resort also offers panoramic cabins situated on the upper part of the resort, where guests can enjoy the soothing sounds of the jungle and ocean breezes.

Gastronomy in the jungle

At The Tranquilo Lodge, every dish tells a story. The culinary team works with the rhythm of the land and sea, sourcing fresh ingredients from local fishermen, nearby farms, and seasonal harvests. The result? A menu that’s as vibrant and dynamic as the rainforest itself.

Guests wake to the aroma of Costa Rican coffee and house-made pastries, followed by breakfasts that balance tropical fruits with hearty, protein-rich options. Lunches are light yet satisfying—think grilled fish tacos with mango salsa or chilled gazpacho infused with jungle herbs.

But it’s dinner where the magic truly unfolds.

Why The Tranquilo Lodge Stands Out

What sets The Tranquilo Lodge apart from other resorts in the region is its combination of luxury and sustainability. The resort’s eco-conscious design and commitment to minimizing its environmental impact offer a unique way for guests to enjoy a lavish stay while being deeply connected to nature. With its adults-only policy, The Tranquilo Lodge ensures a peaceful and serene atmosphere, ideal for those seeking an intimate retreat.

A Lodge with Heart: Supporting Animal Welfare

Tranquilo Lodge goes beyond eco-tourism by actively supporting local animal rescue efforts, helping rehabilitate and rehome dozens of animals each year.

About The Tranquilo Lodge

The Tranquilo Lodge is an adults-only, eco-boutique resort located in Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, offering a luxurious and immersive experience in one of the world’s most biodiverse environments. With its panoramic views, world-class amenities, and commitment to sustainability, The Tranquilo Lodge is an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility, adventure, and the perfect blend of nature and luxury.

