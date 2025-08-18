Coinplex Announces Global Pre-Sale of CPLX Token to Accelerate Mainnet Launch and Ecosystem Expansion

Pre-sale funds will support mainnet contracts, liquidity provisioning, and security audits; CPLX to circulate across in-app and on-chain scenarios

Global digital finance platform Coinplex has announced the launch of a worldwide pre-sale for its ecosystem token CPLX, aimed at expediting the token’s official on-chain deployment and broader ecosystem rollout. Funds raised through the pre-sale will primarily be allocated toward mainnet contract deployment and auditing, initial liquidity provisioning and market-making, security infrastructure expansion, as well as compliance and international operations.

A Coinplex ecosystem representative commented: “CPLX is not designed for short-term price speculation, but to bridge our existing in-app incentive system with a verifiable, open on-chain ecosystem. The pre-sale marks a major push towards full on-chain integration, and all key milestones will be publicly disclosed on a defined timeline.”

Key Pre-Sale Information

Timing: The pre-sale will be conducted in four phases, each lasting 48–96 hours. Specific timing windows will be announced in-app.

Blockchain & Contracts: CPLX is expected to be initially issued on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), with potential future deployment to additional chains (subject to official announcements).

Pricing Model: Tiered pricing, with later tranches offered at gradually higher prices. Any unsold allocation will roll over to subsequent phases.

Accepted Currencies: USDT, USDC

Eligibility: Registered Coinplex users

Distribution & Vesting: A portion will be released at TGE to provide initial liquidity; the remainder will unlock linearly on a monthly basis. Team and advisor allocations will be subject to longer-term lock-ups.

Use of Locked Pre-Sale Proceeds

Mainnet smart contract deployment & third-party security audits

Initial DEX / CEX liquidity and market-making

Expansion of HSM-backed multisignature and risk control systems

Compliance and international development

Security & Compliance: Funds are secured via multisignature wallets and HSM key management. Withdrawals and transfers are subject to tiered risk control. The pre-sale will not be offered in restricted jurisdictions.

CPLX Utility & Value Loop

In-App Use Cases

Trading fee deductions

Withdrawal limit upgrades and redemptions

Membership tiers & user boosts

Campaign and node incentives

On-Chain Ecosystem Use Cases

Governance proposals and voting

Ecosystem partner collaboration

Incentive tasks and missions

Future burning & buy-back mechanics

Recycling Mechanism: A portion of CPLX used in offset or redemption scenarios will be recycled/burned to maintain long-term supply-demand balance.

Technology & Security Milestones

HSM Expansion & Multisig: Deployment of additional HSM clusters and 2-of-3 multisig workflow, ensuring private keys never leave secure hardware.

Risk Control Engine: Anomaly detection and rate-limiting introduced to mitigate high-risk inflows/outflows and prevent front-running or arbitrage exploitation.

Infrastructure: Multi-region nodes and optimized on-chain RPC services to enhance cross-time-zone availability and transaction throughput.

“We will publicly disclose the full pre-sale progress, audit outcomes, contract addresses, initial trading pairs, and liquidity levels. Driving CPLX on-chain is not only a technical endeavor but a testament to our commitment to transparency and execution,” the Coinplex representative added.

About Coinplex

Coinplex is a global digital finance platform committed to delivering highly available digital asset tools and services in a compliant, secure, and transparent manner.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.