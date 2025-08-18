DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Users Report Outages on X and Grok

ByHilary Ong

Aug 18, 2025

Users Report Outages on X and Grok

Elon Musk’s social platform X and its AI chatbot Grok experienced outages Thursday afternoon, according to user reports. Issues began surfacing around 11 a.m. ET, with both services showing spikes in complaints.

Partial Recovery

X appeared to recover by around 1 p.m. ET, though some users continued to report problems. In many cases, the issues may have been tied more to Grok, which is deeply integrated into X, rather than the platform itself.

Users noted error messages citing Grok being “under a heavy load.” Frustration spilled onto X as people shared screenshots and posts about the disruptions. The timing comes shortly after Grok 4 was made available for free for a limited period, likely adding extra strain.

Author’s Opinion

Making Grok 4 free might have driven a surge of demand that the system wasn’t ready to handle. AI tools often gain popularity faster than infrastructure can catch up, and outages like this highlight the challenge of scaling responsibly. If Musk’s team wants Grok to be taken seriously against bigger AI competitors, reliability may matter as much as features.

Featured image credit: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Bluesky Unveils Major Overhaul of Policies and Community Guidelines
Aug 18, 2025 Dayne Lee
Odyssey Math Tuition Launches Unique Secondary 1 Math Tuition Program in Singapore featuring onsite math tuition and 24/7online math tuition elearning system in Singapore
Aug 18, 2025 Ethan Lin
Odyssey Math Tuition Introduces Comprehensive Math Tuition Programs for Primary 5 and 6 Students in Singapore
Aug 18, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801