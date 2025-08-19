Introducing the Icons of Influence: The Forttuna Group Unveils The Forttuna Global 100

The Forttuna Group has officially launched its definitive recognition platform: The Forttuna Global 100. This landmark global product is designed to spotlight those rewriting the rules of leadership, impact, and innovation on a planetary scale.

The Power List 2025 marks the debut edition, revealing a curated list of powerhouse leaders selected from over 1.5 million profiles across more than 100 countries.

From tech disruptors and policy shapers to mission-driven founders and change-making CEOs, the Power List sets the tone for what global influence truly looks like in 2025: Diverse, Dynamic, and Unapologetically Bold.

Among the standout honorees this year are Dr. Ketan Subhashchandra Amin, Chairman & Managing Director of Immune Herbal (India) Extracts Pvt. Ltd., from the field of restorative dentistry, and Dr. Jasdeep Kaur Cheema. Also featured is Sukh Sandhu, Executive Director of Compliance and Quality Assurance (CAQA) and Career Calling International (CCI).

Adding entrepreneurial flair are Simone Dongu, President of The Dongu Group, and Christine Colburn, LPC, NCC, CCTP, Founder & Owner of Beacon of Hope Counseling Services, LLC. Dr. Wijdan Mubarak Alomaim, Assistant Professor and Deputy Head, Radiography Department, Fatima College of Health Sciences, brings academic brilliance to the list, as does Dr. Mario Troisi, a Medical Doctor at the University of Naples Federico II.

Global leadership is exemplified by Dr. Michelle Machado, Founder of Luminara Academy and NeuroChangeSolutions Consultant. From the digital sphere, Marco Gam, Founder & CEO of Conmedia, and Kevin Wayne Johnson, Founder and CEO of The Johnson Leadership Group LLC and Srikanth Appana, Chief Technology Officer, Bajaj Credit Ltd.

The Power List also acknowledges healthcare visionaries like Dr. Amish Purohit, Co-Founder and President of Arkos Health, and public servants such as Pavan Pidugu, CIO at the U.S. Department of Transportation. Dr. Sivakumaran Janakiraman, COO of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited, and Seema Shah, Founder & CEO of Kick Start Therapy, are recognized for medical and therapeutic excellence.

Representing Austria, Kambis Kohansal Vajargah, Head of Startup-Services at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, is celebrated for startup ecosystem development. The innovation spotlight also shines on Dr. Frederic Roscop, Founder of AEQUIL, and Memori Yamato, CEO of DIVA, who continues to break barriers in luxury fashion.

Other distinguished honorees include Michael Schreider, Principal of International Schools Group – Dammam; Mark Scrimshire, Chief Interoperability and Innovation Officer at Onyx Technology; and Shahood Siddiqui, Chief Technology & Product Officer at One Tech Capital. The Power List recognizes R&D excellence through Dr. Francklin Rivas-Echeverria, Chief Research Officer at Kauel Inc., and Sean Perry, Founder & Executive Director of We R H.O.P.E., Inc.

Academic leadership is represented by Dr. Ahmed A. Ali Abusham, Associate Professor and Assistant Dean, University of Nizwa, while regulatory strategy finds a place through Chandrashekhar Natarajan, Vice President at Dyne Therapeutics. Entrepreneurs like Amy Lin, CEO & Founder of The Opulent Academy, and Aditya Ganjapure, CTO of Green Tiger Mobility Pvt. Ltd., join the ranks for their pioneering spirit.

In medicine and agritech, we see leaders like Dr. Manan Mehta of Avya Skin Clinic and Debabrata Sarkar, President-Asia Pacific of AlgaEnergy India, respectively. Strategic policy insight comes from Jonathon Cummings, Advisor at Global Policy Insights, and global beauty innovation through Nobuaki Uehara Matsuoka, CEO of CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services.

From fintech and design, Mohamed Shehata, CEO of C Square, and Sindhu Dogra, Founder & MD of Divine Interiors, are recognized. AI innovation is led by CX Studios, known for redefining CX with human insight and data alchemy.

The Forttuna Global 100 also honors social impact leaders like Spiro Haxhi, Founder of Save Humanity Solution Inc., and medical experts such as Dr. Manish S. Bhatnagar, Consultant Gastroenterologist. Educational innovation is showcased by Dr. Nicole Edwards, Head of Health & Social Care at Harris Girls’ Academy Bromley.

Transformation consultants like Dr. Michael T. Conner, CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, and tech disruptors like Prashant S. Patade, CEO of TraceArt Technologies, share the platform with corporate leaders like Anum Mir, CEO of YOLO Pret. Economic forecasting is strengthened through Brunello Rosa, CEO of Rosa & Roubini Associates.

Banking leadership comes from Salman Almurshed, Head of Cash Management at Alinma Bank, while wellness entrepreneurship is represented by Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, Founder-Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre. Emerging industry disruptors such as Stuti Bhatt of Constelli Signals, and sustainability advisor Dr. Maite Ibarretxe, exemplify purpose-driven innovation.

South Asian pioneers like Nilanthi Jayasinghe, MD of N-Connection Pvt. Ltd., and Manish Sharma, CEO of Technizer Edge Pvt. Ltd., round out the list, alongside clinical leaders like Dr. Francesco Lo Monaco, Director of The National Heart Clinic London.

Medical academia is honored through Dr. Rupinder Kaur Kanwar, Associate Dean at AIIMS Bhopal. Travel journalism finds its spotlight in Joelle Machia and Ryan Slough, Co-Founders of Wanderers Compass. Healthcare entrepreneurship is highlighted with Badal Bharat Shah, President of Neolytica (a QPharma company).

Also honored are corporate strategy leader Vishaka Taneja, CEO Stefan Ott of Confinity Solutions GmbH, and energy innovator Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, President & CEO of RIFE International. Compliance leadership features Yeo Shi Yuan, APAC Head of Legal and Compliance, and home automation pioneer Nawsad Joomratty, CEO of Home Automation by NJ.

Tech leadership continues with Muhammad Asif, Director at Datamart Inc. and Founder of Ruby Orbit LLC, and transformational coach Gregory Zlevor, President of Westwood International. Workforce development sees vision from Dr. Shalin Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Meraqui Group, and finance solutions from Ashok Bhatt, Founding Member at ClarityX.

Sustainability is a major focus, represented by Ambalika Gupta, Director at Snowkap, and Samina Chowdhury, Global Real Estate Advisor at Bob Lucido Agency. Environmental resilience leadership is embodied by Suzan Al Ghanem, Section Head at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Healthcare workforce advocates like Lalit Pattanaik and Paramananda Santra of Global Nurse Force, brand leaders like Munira Rahman of Al Haramain Perfumes, and digital marketing disruptors like Matthew Wong Kah Fai of Unravel Digital round out the digital vanguard.

Also featured are Dr. (H.C.) Jaslyin Qiyu, Founder of Mad About Marketing Consulting, Mukundan A P, Director at Champions Group Singapore, Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable, and best-selling author, and spiritual thought leader Gauranga Das, Director at Govardhan Ecovillage, Dr. Hannah Dhaliwal, Researcher and Oral Health Advocate at Ro Dental Studio, Kenji Kakuta, President of iHeart Japan, and Dipashree Das, Head of Partner Growth Marketing APAC.

The List recognizes the contributions of Dr. Sumana Talakokkula, Founder of Revola Pharmaceuticals, Sumit Srivastava, award-winning digital strategist, and Prof. Carlos Rivas-Echeverria, Medical Director of SleepCare Clinics.

The Forttuna Global 100 is set to release multiple editions in the future, each spotlighting a new dimension of excellence. The Power List is the beginning of a global benchmark that will evolve, expand, and redefine recognition in the modern era.

This isn’t about recognition.

This is about POWER. LEGACY. CHANGE.