Swatch Apologizes for ‘Slanted Eyes’ Ad After Outcry in China

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has apologized and withdrawn an advertisement that drew anger from Chinese social media users. The ad showed a model pulling the corners of his eyes, a gesture widely criticized as resembling a racist “slanted eye” stereotype.

As the image went viral, calls for a boycott of Swatch products began trending across Chinese platforms.

Swatch Issues Apology

In a Saturday statement, Swatch said it had “taken note of the recent concerns regarding the portrayal of a model.”

“We sincerely apologize for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused,” the company said, adding that all related materials had been removed worldwide.

Despite the apology, many online critics were not satisfied. One Weibo user wrote: “Swatch is only afraid for its profits. You can apologize, but I will not forgive.” Another commented: “They make money from us and still dare to discriminate against Chinese people. We would be spineless if we don’t boycott it out of China.”

China’s Importance to Swatch

China, Hong Kong, and Macau account for roughly 27% of Swatch’s revenue. But sales have declined in China in recent years as economic conditions weakened. The company also produces well-known brands including Omega, Longines, and Tissot.

Consumer-led boycotts have become a recurring challenge for international brands in China. In 2021, H&M, Nike, and Adidas faced boycotts after raising concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. In 2018, Dolce & Gabbana pulled products from Chinese e-commerce platforms and canceled a Shanghai fashion show after critics said one of its ads stereotyped Chinese culture.

Uniqlo also came under pressure last year following comments about cotton sourcing.

What The Author Thinks This controversy shows that global companies still underestimate cultural sensitivities in markets like China. What may seem minor to some can trigger deep frustration when tied to stereotypes or historical grievances. If brands want to thrive in China, they can’t afford tone-deaf campaigns — they need local insight from the start, not apologies after the fact.

Featured image credit: Meizhi Lang via Unsplash

