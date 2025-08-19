DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google CEO Adds Calendar Feature After Request From Stripe Co-Founder

ByHilary Ong

Aug 19, 2025

Google CEO Adds Calendar Feature After Request From Stripe Co-Founder

Google Calendar just rolled out a new event duplication option — and it came straight from a public request. On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on X that the feature is now live for all users on the web. The update arrived after Stripe co-founder John Collison suggested the idea last month.

On July 5, Collison tagged Pichai in a post, asking if Google Calendar could add a Ctrl-click shortcut to quickly duplicate events, something that many native calendar apps already support. The request resonated with users who had long wanted the same function.

From Suggestion to Reality

Feedback on social platforms doesn’t always make it to product updates, but this time it did. Pichai responded by confirming the feature’s rollout, writing: “This feature is now live for everyone on Google Calendar on the web — thanks for the suggestion!”

After the update, other X users jokingly tried their luck by asking Collison to leverage his “influence” on unrelated issues. Box CEO Aaron Levie quipped that Collison should ask Waymo to fix traffic on El Camino, a busy Silicon Valley highway.

Author’s Opinion

Seeing a direct line between user requests and product changes is refreshing. It shows that tech giants can move quickly when they want to and that even small features matter to users. While not every suggestion will make it into the product, moments like this build goodwill and make companies feel less distant from the people who rely on them every day.

Featured image credit: Olha Vilkha via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Swatch Apologizes for ‘Slanted Eyes’ Ad After Outcry in China
Aug 19, 2025 Dayne Lee
Duolingo CEO Says AI Memo Was Taken Out of Context
Aug 19, 2025 Dayne Lee
Tesla Poised to Lose One of Its Key Revenue Streams
Aug 19, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801