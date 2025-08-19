Google CEO Adds Calendar Feature After Request From Stripe Co-Founder

Google Calendar just rolled out a new event duplication option — and it came straight from a public request. On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on X that the feature is now live for all users on the web. The update arrived after Stripe co-founder John Collison suggested the idea last month.

On July 5, Collison tagged Pichai in a post, asking if Google Calendar could add a Ctrl-click shortcut to quickly duplicate events, something that many native calendar apps already support. The request resonated with users who had long wanted the same function.

From Suggestion to Reality

Feedback on social platforms doesn’t always make it to product updates, but this time it did. Pichai responded by confirming the feature’s rollout, writing: “This feature is now live for everyone on Google Calendar on the web — thanks for the suggestion!”

After the update, other X users jokingly tried their luck by asking Collison to leverage his “influence” on unrelated issues. Box CEO Aaron Levie quipped that Collison should ask Waymo to fix traffic on El Camino, a busy Silicon Valley highway.

Author’s Opinion Seeing a direct line between user requests and product changes is refreshing. It shows that tech giants can move quickly when they want to and that even small features matter to users. While not every suggestion will make it into the product, moments like this build goodwill and make companies feel less distant from the people who rely on them every day.

