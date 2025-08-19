Golden Flame Hot Wings Expands Nationwide with Franchising Opportunity

Golden Flame Hot Wings Announces Nationwide Franchising Expansion

Golden Flame Franchise Services LLC, the company behind Golden Flame Hot Wings, is excited to announce its national expansion through franchising. With more than 20 years of successful operation and over $3,000,000 in annual sales, Golden Flame is now seeking qualified franchisees to bring its award-winning hot wings and unique proprietary sauces to communities across the United States.

Founded and based in Colorado, Golden Flame Hot Wings has become a local favorite, earning multiple awards for having the best wings in the region. With its signature, mouthwatering wings and a range of proprietary sauces, Golden Flame stands apart from the competition in the increasingly competitive wing and fast-casual restaurant industry. Currently, the company operates seven franchised units across Colorado, Kentucky, and North Carolina, with plans to expand further by offering franchise opportunities nationwide.

Why Golden Flame Stands Out in the Food Industry

What sets Golden Flame Hot Wings apart from its competitors is the combination of high-quality food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a range of signature sauces. The concept offers customers not only delicious wings but also a full line of beverages, creating a fun and enjoyable dining experience. The strong community-based feel of each restaurant, paired with an inviting and friendly environment, ensures customers return time and time again.

The company’s proprietary sauces, crafted with years of expertise, have garnered rave reviews and built a loyal following. These sauces, combined with the fresh, flavorful wings, elevate the Golden Flame dining experience, distinguishing it from other wing restaurants. Golden Flame is committed to delivering the best product to its customers, setting high standards of quality and service.

Franchise Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Golden Flame Hot Wings is now offering franchise opportunities, making it one of the lowest-investment food business opportunities available. With the demand for high-quality wings continuing to grow, entrepreneurs can take advantage of this exciting opportunity to invest in a thriving brand.

Johnny Milton Wilson, CEO of Golden Flame Franchise Services, states, “It is a great return on investment. With over 30 years in franchising, I believe this is one of the best opportunities I’ve seen. The entry into the food business has never been more accessible, with controlled labor costs, great working hours, and a unique concept that customers love.”

The franchise model is designed to provide a strong support system to ensure franchisees have the tools and resources they need to succeed. From operational support to marketing assistance, Golden Flame is committed to helping franchisees build successful businesses.

Why Now Is the Right Time to Invest

The Golden Flame Hot Wings franchise opportunity offers entrepreneurs a chance to join a proven brand with a track record of success. With the rising popularity of wings and the increasing demand for fast-casual dining options, there has never been a better time to invest. The low investment entry point, combined with a unique, high-quality product, offers a strong return on investment potential.

About Golden Flame Franchise Services LLC

Golden Flame Franchise Services LLC is the franchising arm of Golden Flame Hot Wings, a company founded over 20 years ago in Colorado. Known for its award-winning wings and signature sauces, Golden Flame has built a loyal following and earned numerous accolades, including recognition for having the best wings in Colorado. The company is now expanding its successful model through franchising and is looking for qualified candidates to join its growing network of franchises across the United States.

