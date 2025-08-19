SciMaster Leads the Scientific Agent Revolution in the AI Scientist Era

Shanghai JiaoTong University, DP Technology, and the Institute for Advanced Algorithms Research (Shanghai) jointly introduces SciMaster, the World’s First “Universal Research Intelligence Agent”, committed to providing researchers worldwide with an accessible, master-level expert assistant—it overcommes the barriers regarding the escalating tool complexity traps in multidiscplicnary collaboration, and establishes a transparent, controllable intelligence ecosystem anchored in read-compute-execute integration. SciMaster transforms the vision of AI for Science into a tangible reality for researchers worldwide.

July 26th, 2025, Shanghai JiaoTong University, DP Technology, and the Institute for Advanced Algorithms Research (Shanghai) jointly launches SciMaster, built upon Innovator, which is a genuinely general-purpose scientific foundation model.

SciMaster demonstrates master-tier expertise in generating comprehensive research reports. When addressing scientific queries, it deconstructs queries into subtasks, dynamically deploys three retrieval modes (WebSearch, WebParse, PaperSearch) across global resources, and synthesizes domain-specific data, patents, and literature into actionable research dossiers.

SciMaster introduces chain-of-thought editing, enabling researchers to intervene in its logic. During task planning, users can pause execution, modify parameters in real-time, and co-optimize outcomes—acting as “commanders” in collaborative reasoning.

SciMaster leverages Uni-Lab’s MCP service to connect instruments, software, and workflows—establishing a closed-loop computational-experimental ecosystem spanning hardware, software, personnel, and data.

SciMaster embraces open science by enabling researchers to upgrade scientific tools into agents with one click. Integration with DeepModeling features open contribution-evaluation mechanisms quantifying human-AI value, 1,000+ Agent-ready tools and hundreds of applications (e.g., ChemMaster for molecular-scale design, and global access to Lingang Laboratory’s “YuanSheng” modules (literature/patent analysis, omics mining).

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of SciMaster,” said the SciMaster Team. “It reshapes the physical world through industrial revolutions and the information realm via computing. SciMaster embodies the “revolutionary instrument” propelling humanity beyond cognitive frontiers

For more information about SciMaster, visit: https://scimaster.bohrium.com/.

About SciMaster

SciMaster is a general-purpose scientific AI agent, aimed at transforming the vision of AI for Science into a tangible reality for researchers worldwide.

SciMaster’s commitment to advancing scientific research is further demonstrated by its active participation in esteemed conferences such as WAIC 2025.