DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Android-to-iPhone Messages May Soon Get End-to-End Encryption

ByHilary Ong

Aug 21, 2025

Android-to-iPhone Messages May Soon Get End-to-End Encryption

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages on iPhones could be closer than expected. Code found in early iOS 26 betas suggests Apple is already experimenting with the secure protocols that would allow encrypted texting for RCS, closing one of the last big gaps between iOS and Android messaging.

How Encryption Works

If rolled out, RCS messages would finally gain the same protection that iMessage has offered for years. End-to-end encryption ensures that every text, image, or file is scrambled on the sender’s device and can only be unscrambled on the recipient’s device. This prevents outsiders, including carriers and Apple itself, from reading private conversations.

Apple’s resistance to RCS has long been a sore point in the Android–iOS messaging divide. After agreeing to support the protocol through the GSM Association, Apple brought richer features like emoji reactions and higher-quality media to cross-platform chats. But while iMessage conversations have been encrypted for years, RCS on iPhones has remained unencrypted and still identified by the green bubbles many users associate with Android.

What the Code Reveals

Recent findings show that iOS 26 contains code referencing the same secure group messaging protocol and security layer used by Google Messages. This indicates Apple is laying the foundation for encrypted RCS chats. While the feature isn’t confirmed for the September release of iOS 26, it could debut in a later update such as 26.1. Reports suggest optimism that the rollout will happen sooner rather than later.

Even with encryption, green bubbles are not going away. But Apple adding E2EE to RCS would represent the closest step yet toward leveling the messaging experience between iPhone and Android users. At minimum, it would mean those green bubble conversations will no longer be the weak link in text security.

Apple’s Move Feels Inevitable

Apple held off on RCS for years, but encryption was always going to be the tipping point. Once privacy became the standard expectation for messaging apps, leaving RCS unprotected was no longer sustainable. This isn’t Apple suddenly giving in to Android pressure—it’s Apple catching up to a security baseline that users already assume should be there.

Featured image credit: katemangostar via Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Trump’s Russia Sanctions Threats Seen as Toothless
Aug 21, 2025 Dayne Lee
Roblox Faces Potential Wave of Lawsuits Over Child Safety Lapses
Aug 20, 2025 Dayne Lee
Jaco Casa Launches Exclusive Costa Rica Bachelor Party Packages for Unforgettable Group Experiences
Aug 20, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801