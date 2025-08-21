“Architecture of China” Micro-Documentary Series — Decoding the Chinese Cultural DNA in Jiangsu’s Architecture

To understand a nation’s culture, start by looking at its architecture — those solid structures standing on the land conceal the most vivid historical memories and philosophical codes.

Recently, the ten-episode micro-documentary series Architecture of China (Season 1) was officially released. Taking iconic structures in China’s Jiangsu region as its starting point, it opens a window for global audiences to closely experience Chinese culture. Here, every brick, every tile, and every courtyard tells a story of the Chinese people’s wisdom in harmonizing with nature, their dedication to craftsmanship, and the vitality born from the fusion of tradition and modernity.

To help global viewers better understand the aesthetic logic behind these architectural wonders, the documentary is led by Andrew Field, an American scholar of East Asian history and professor at Duke Kunshan University. Blending an “outsider’s curiosity” with a “researcher’s depth,” he engages in in-depth conversations with architectural managers, artisans, and designers along the way. Through his exploration, the once-mysterious Eastern aesthetics reveal an accessible logic — like the encounter between the Gothic clock tower and the Jiangnan-style moon gate at Soochow University’s Wang Jian Law School, which reflects a tacit dialogue between civilizations; the 29 intricate steps to create the “golden bricks” for the Forbidden City’s floors are, in essence, a testament to the commitment to “doing one thing well”; the ingenuity of Yangzhou craftsmen in making artificial mountains “feign reality” is fundamentally the most sincere imitation of nature. These interpretations from an external perspective make the codes of Eastern aesthetics clear and comprehensible.

The series bridges cultural divides through three distinctive features: Firstly, the blend of Chinese and Western perspectives. Andrew’s journey retains a sense of “strangeness” while delving into the cultural core through dialogue. Secondly, the visualization of a dialogue between past and present. For instance, the glass walkway over the underground Ming Dynasty city in Xuzhou allows viewers to “walk on a Ming-era street,” and the glass pagoda at the Great Bao’en Temple recreates the play of light from the Ming Dynasty. Thirdly, immersive experience of details. From the “picture frame effect” of the Humble Administrator’s Garden to the “repeated tempering” of the Imperial Kiln’s golden bricks, the audience can feel the warmth of life and the dedication to craftsmanship embedded in the architecture. For audiences eager to understand Chinese culture, it will reveal a truth: Chinese culture is never a museum specimen but a living, breathing force — flowing through the fabric of its buildings, alive at the fingertips of its artisans, and integrated into every aspect of Chinese life.

Click the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQMxeqOl5mIofLeW4jfA0sZgoUHgqnHO5

to watch Architecture of China (Season 1). Let these structures standing on the land of Jiangsu guide you into the spiritual world of the Chinese people.