From midsummer to early autumn, the flame of the Chengdu World Games may have gone out, but the ties forged during the competitions remain strong. As one of the eight host zones, Xindu staged floorball, roller sports, and baseball/softball. Across more than ten days of events, Xindu not only showcased top-level athletic performance but also, with “affection” as its theme, highlighted elements of sport, culture, friendship, city development, and public participation.

On July 26, Olympic champion Huang Zhang Jiayang from Xindu carried the “Bamboo Dream” torch as the first bearer, marking the start of the World Games relay. At the opening ceremony on August 7, Xindu student Lü Qingyu joined the choir in performing the bilingual theme song Myriad, as clear children’s voices brought music and sport into harmony. With heartfelt enthusiasm, Xindu embraced the grand event.

On August 6, the women’s floorball preliminaries marked the opening of the World Games. After securing the gold medal, the Finnish team praised the shining spirit of sport. On the roller rink, Zhang Hao claimed the title, while local athlete Zhang Zhenhai competed with determination before a supportive crowd. Spain’s John Guzmán captured the attention by breaking a seven-year-old world record with a time of 9.53 seconds. The softball final drew a capacity crowd, with the U.S. coach commending both the venue and its organization. In total, 27 gold medals were awarded across the three arenas. Among the most memorable moments, local star Xiao Guodong declined lucrative prize-money competitions to compete for China, saying that “national honor outweighs personal honor”, a statement that resonated deeply with spectators.

From venue upgrades to city-wide improvements, the whole community worked together. The Xiangcheng Sports Center was brought up to international standards, with the roller track’s smoothness deviation within just three millimeters. City-wide events such as “Welcoming the World Games in Xindu” mobilized the citizens, while security checks, transport, and volunteer services were well prepared. Liu Li, a young volunteer from Southwest Petroleum University, worked from dawn till dusk, while staff guided spectators and even prepared birthday surprises. Together, they showcased a new look of Xindu and created unforgettable memories for athletes and visitors.

The sports atmosphere extended from stadiums to streets, with over a hundred businesses launching promotions under the banner “Watch the World Games, Enjoy the World Games,” while Guihu Scenic Area welcomed visitors free of charge. International guests also experienced Xindu’s charm: U.S. athletes tasted hotpot and admired Shu brocade, while Swedish referees visited pandas and ancient temples, praising Xindu’s unique blend of tradition and modernity. Meanwhile, a city-wide fitness trend was ignited. Children at the Jianfeng dry ski slope ventured to try ski jumps, Zhu Yingjie from Xindu No. 2 Middle School clinched a track title, and sports from parkour to powerlifting showed vitality. Parks and greenways turned everyday spaces into vibrant stages of sports.

A Latvian athlete was brought to tears by a birthday song, while a cyber robotic dog performing a lion dance won applause. Traditional Chinese massage surprised international sports officials, a blue butterfly woven from Xinfa palm leaves captivated an Italian coach, and the “Scholar’s Cup” souvenirs became popular. The President of the International World Games Association hailed the event as “the best World Games in history.” Sport brought together athletes of diverse cultures, while the confidence and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization enriched the exchanges and added a touch of “Chinese-style romance.”

In August, Xindu is filled with the fragrance of lotus and blooming wisteria. Though the Games have ended, their spirit endures. The world has seen a more united and inclusive Xindu, where the bonds of friendship will remain.