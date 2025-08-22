DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Microsoft Exec Hints at Lower Xbox Cloud Gaming Prices

ByDayne Lee

Aug 22, 2025

Microsoft Exec Hints at Lower Xbox Cloud Gaming Prices

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have long had access to Microsoft’s xCloud tool, which allows games to be streamed over the cloud. Microsoft’s latest comments suggest the feature remains popular, but the way players access it may be about to change.

On the official Xbox podcast, Jason Ronald, Microsoft’s Vice President of Next Generation, spoke about the future of cloud gaming. “One of the things we see is there’s a lot of players who use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, whether that’s the primary way they play, or an additional way to play on the go,” he said.

He added that cloud gaming opens up opportunities to make the service “much more affordable, and more accessible to players. Whether that’s going into new regions, or new ways to actually access the cloud.”

Possibility of a Standalone Tier

While Ronald’s remarks don’t confirm a cheaper cloud gaming subscription, they are the latest indication that Microsoft is considering one. In late 2023, another executive said the company had been exploring an ad-supported version of the service that would allow players to stream games without paying. No formal announcements have followed in the past 18 months.

Last year, Windows Central reported that Microsoft was weighing a lower-cost subscription that would separate cloud gaming from the $19.99-per-month Game Pass Ultimate. By comparison, PlayStation Plus Premium—which includes its own cloud gaming option—costs $17.99.

Offering a more affordable plan could make Xbox more competitive and bring cloud gaming to new audiences. Microsoft has not revealed whether such a service would launch globally. Ronald specifically mentioned regional considerations, meaning the option may not debut in the U.S. at first.

What The Author Thinks

Cloud gaming has always been about convenience, but high subscription costs limit its reach. A lower-cost or even ad-supported option could finally make Xbox cloud gaming mainstream. If Microsoft gets the pricing right, it could become the most accessible entry point for console-quality gaming, especially in regions where buying a console isn’t realistic.

Featured image credit: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Steve AI 3.0 : The Ultimate AI Video Tool for Faceless Influencers
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Xindu Showcases World Games Spirit: Sports and Culture in Harmony
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Meta Restructures Its AI Team Yet Again
Aug 22, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801