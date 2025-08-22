Microsoft Exec Hints at Lower Xbox Cloud Gaming Prices

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have long had access to Microsoft’s xCloud tool, which allows games to be streamed over the cloud. Microsoft’s latest comments suggest the feature remains popular, but the way players access it may be about to change.

On the official Xbox podcast, Jason Ronald, Microsoft’s Vice President of Next Generation, spoke about the future of cloud gaming. “One of the things we see is there’s a lot of players who use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, whether that’s the primary way they play, or an additional way to play on the go,” he said.

He added that cloud gaming opens up opportunities to make the service “much more affordable, and more accessible to players. Whether that’s going into new regions, or new ways to actually access the cloud.”

Possibility of a Standalone Tier

While Ronald’s remarks don’t confirm a cheaper cloud gaming subscription, they are the latest indication that Microsoft is considering one. In late 2023, another executive said the company had been exploring an ad-supported version of the service that would allow players to stream games without paying. No formal announcements have followed in the past 18 months.

Last year, Windows Central reported that Microsoft was weighing a lower-cost subscription that would separate cloud gaming from the $19.99-per-month Game Pass Ultimate. By comparison, PlayStation Plus Premium—which includes its own cloud gaming option—costs $17.99.

Offering a more affordable plan could make Xbox more competitive and bring cloud gaming to new audiences. Microsoft has not revealed whether such a service would launch globally. Ronald specifically mentioned regional considerations, meaning the option may not debut in the U.S. at first.

What The Author Thinks Cloud gaming has always been about convenience, but high subscription costs limit its reach. A lower-cost or even ad-supported option could finally make Xbox cloud gaming mainstream. If Microsoft gets the pricing right, it could become the most accessible entry point for console-quality gaming, especially in regions where buying a console isn’t realistic.

Featured image credit: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.